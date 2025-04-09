I finally got my hands on the sellout Morris & Co armchair from Habitat, and it looks even better in person
It's back in stock, and well worth the wait
I am a sucker for a Morris & Co pattern, but even I'll admit it can be done well and it can be done badly. Habitat's Morris & Co collection is a clear example of how to do it well. It carefully paired the patterns with pieces of furniture inspired by the Arts & Crafts movement, and the standout star for me was the Merton Sunflower armchair.
The collection originally launched in September with the armchair sold out in under a month, along with the other sellout success, the Canterbury armchair. They are both now back in stock, and after adding the Merton Sunflower armchair to my living room seating ideas, I can honestly say they're worth the investment.
The sellout Habitat armchairs
Both styles sold out within weeks of launching in September. After waiting patiently for it to come back into stock, I finally got my hands on the Merton Sunflower armchair earlier this month.
The Merton Sunflower armchair features one of William Morris' nature-inspired designs in a cream and grey colourway. It is one of the most accessible takes on a Morris & Co pattern in furniture form, so I had no concerns about it fitting into my living room colour scheme.
The armchair isn't cheap at £500, but it is the most affordable patterned armchair on the market. I spent a month searching for an alternative at a similar price point while it was out of stock, and couldn't find anything that could match it. For the price you get a very impressively sized armchair with a solid oak frame and pocket-sprung seat.
The armchair has become my go-to reading chair in my living room. It's firm, large enough to curl up on, and the perfect pairing for a sofa to add extra seating to a living room.
If you're working with a smaller budget, the Canterbury Oak Armchair is priced at £290. A solid oak chair, it has beautiful details like flattened spindles and a patterned upholstered seat. When I saw it in person, I was pleasantly surprised by how authentically Arts & Crafts the design felt; it's destined to be a future classic.
The rest of the collection
After finally adding the Merton armchair to my living room, I feel like the floodgates have opened and I'm itching to add another piece from the collection to my home. Here are three of the pieces currently on my shortlist.
This throw features one of my favourite Morris & Co patterns, but I also love the print block edging detail that references how the original patterns were all hand printed.
Habitat has some gorgeous lighting options at the moment, and this one looks far more expensive than it's £60 price tag for a ceramic base and shade.
Habitat's Morris & Co collection is one of the best I've come across and I'm sure it won't be long before I'm adding another piece from the range to my home. Have any of the patterns caught your eye?
Rebecca Knight has been the Deputy Editor on the Ideal Home Website since 2022. She graduated with a Masters degree in magazine journalism from City, University of London in 2018, before starting her journalism career as a staff writer on women's weekly magazines. She fell into the world of homes and interiors after joining the Ideal Home website team in 2019 as a Digital Writer. In 2020 she moved into position of Homes News Editor working across Homes & Gardens, LivingEtc, Real Homes, Gardeningetc and Ideal Home covering everything from the latest viral cleaning hack to the next big interior trend.
