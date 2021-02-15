We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen has shared an unusual hallway idea, and we kind of love it. Controversially, he suggested bringing back the wallpaper border while speaking on ITV’s This Morning.

The former Changing Rooms host explained that a border running up the stairs and across the landing is a simple way to introduce some pattern. A This Morning viewer called in to ask how she could decorate her ‘boring and beige’ and outdated hallway and Llewelyn-Bowen came out with this pearl of wisdom we don’t think anyone was expecting.

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen’s advice for decorating a hallway

‘Now, don’t panic, because I’m about to say “wallpaper border”, which, of course, we never thought to be exhumed from the 1980s,’ he says from his vibrant Cotswolds home.

‘But, having something like a paper border or possibly a stencil that runs along the top of the skirting, up the stairs and along the landing would give everyone a wonderful bit of design that leads your eye up. Something art deco might work quite well.’

While the idea of a wallpaper border might make many recoil due to its association with outdated, fuddy duddy schemes, we think he has a point. It would create a striking point of interest, drawing our attention upwards, which creates a sense of height.

It could also be a way of adding in some pattern in a way that’s not too ‘in your face’. Great if your other half isn’t always on board with your decorating ideas.

The This Morning caller also wanted to make her hallway more welcoming for when we are able to have visitors over, and Llewelyn-Bowen suggested a wet plaster pink on the walls, and a slate grey carpet. Whether she went for a plain border or stencil or something more decorative was up to her, but, naturally, he hoped to inspire her to be a little more flamboyant.

The hallway is a space that can easily end up an unfinished dumping ground. However, if you compare a space cluttered with bikes, boxes and jumbles of shoes – against an orderly entrance filled with clever hallway storage ideas, with a place hang your coat and drop your keys, it’s worth giving it some love.

It sets the tone as it’s where every room of the home runs off from, and it’s what we’re greeted with each time we return home.

Some fresh flowers, a piece of art – or decorative wallpaper border – that makes you smile, and maybe a mirror or radiator cover could make all the difference.