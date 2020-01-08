A shrinking violet is not how we’d best describe the flamboyant TV personality and designer. It’s therefore no surprise that the new Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen bed design is bold and striking. The dark brooding floral design is so ‘him’ – perfect for adding a touch of exuberance to bedroom decors.

The renowned designer has teamed up with handcrafted furniture brand Aspire to launch the new upholstered bed design.

With more than a touch of his signature Llewelyn-Bowen style the new Mayfair Lady upholstered bed is not for the faint-hearted.

New Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen bed design

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen is best known for his unapologetic, flamboyant style when it comes to his designs. For the new Mayfair Lady upholstered bed he’s paid homage to one of his all-time design heroes, Cecil Beaton. Cecil’s designs made Audrey Hepburn so unforgettable in Oscar award-winning film ‘My Fair Lady’ – the beds namesake.

Statement large-scale blooms adorn the fabric, which encases a deep foam padding on both the head and footboards. Handcrafted in the UK, the durable design features a solid timber framework and hand-carved, varnished feet.

The captivating piece has been thoughtfully constructed for simple self-assembly, available in both double and king sizes. The design is Laurence’s hymn to the romantic tradition of the bedroom, combining divine comfort with the unprecedented heights of contemporary glamour.

‘Aspire have allowed me to indulge my passion for glamourous, voluptuous design’ Laurence explains. ‘I love the fact the designs I’ve evolved so lovingly, are skilfully made by hand, using the traditional British methods which guarantee unparalleled quality and comfort.’

The Mayfair Lady bed design by Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen is available from £599 at Wayfair and Aspire Stores.

‘As a young and dynamic company, Aspire have already begun to spark something of a boutique manufacturing renaissance in the North East, ‘ adds Laurence. ‘It gives me huge pride to see these designs brought to life in the UK.’