Just when we thought we’d finally chosen a dream colour to match our kitchens, the Le Creuset marble cookware drops.

Now this really is the ideal finish to get the matchy-matchy look – as it would blend into any modern marble worktop.

The iconic French cookware brand is famous for introducing bold and beautiful colours onto its cast iron pieces. Taking things one step further this new collection introduces pattern. One which we predict shoppers will loose their marbles over!

Marble touches add a luxurious and opulent, yet contemporary feel to our homes. Marble continues to be a popular on-trend material throughout today’s home, from minimalist bathrooms to contemporary kitchens its big news in the interiors world.

In the words of Le Creuset this new marble casserole dish, ‘will be your unique, chic statement piece.’ The stylish marble decal will create a talking point in any kitchen or dining setting.’ We couldn’t agree more, it’s the ideal dish for serving straight from the oven to table.

You can embrace this on-going trend with a statement piece in marble. While this does make a fashionable statement, the design’s far from a fashion fad. As with any Le Creuset cookware piece it’s a long-term investment that will last. But with marble continuing to reign supreme as a kitchen material, this dish will stand the test of time.

Buy now: Marble Signature Round 24cm Casserole, £295, Le Creuset

What else is new? Something incredibly exciting for Star Wars fans. The inconic brand has created a limited edition range to stir up fans of the Sci-fi film franchise. Here’s a sneak peek, it’s coming next month…

Read all about it here: Fan alert! This limited edition Le Creuset Star Wars cookware is out of this world

Will you cooking up a storm with marble in your kitchen?