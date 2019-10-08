The iconic French brand is embarking on an epic adventure, announcing a limited edition line of Star Wars themed cookware! Fans of the Sci-fi phenomenon will love the totally unique new Le Creuset Star Wars collection.

Capturing the essence of the Star Wars galaxy, the limited edition collection celebrates the stories adored by fans – for over four decades. The collection is filled with cookware icons from the range, decorated with beloved and recognisable characters from the famous films.

The thoughtfully-crafted range is available online at Le Creuset from November 1st.

Let the kitchen adventures begin. Take a preview of the stars of the show…

Limited edition Le Creuset x Star Wars range

How adorable. The classic mini dishes are already so cute, add the personality of some iconic Star Wars characters and the results are pure magic.

The film stars brought to life on the mini cocottes dishes are R2-D2, BB-8 and C3-PO. Team all three designs to optimise your kitchen allies.

This limited- edition R2-D2 pot is emblazoned with the droid’s famous blue markings.

Venture to the dark side, with this captivating Darth Vadar design. The classic signature round casserole dish has been given a makeover, embossed with the iconic villain’s menacing mask – creating a subtle and stylish finish.

This iconic Le Creuset cooking staple is the perfect pot for those who prefer to roast and braise.

The most affordable of the collection is the Millennium Falcon themed trivet. Commemorated in shaped the heat-resistant silicone design trivet protects against the hottest of dishes. It’s perfect to protect tables when hosting a dinner party.

The new Han Solo Carbonite Signature Roaster is the first roaster to ever feature a lid – making history right there. The design incorporates a flat lid with a detailed casting of the beloved star suspended in carbonite.

Le Creuset add, ‘for the ultimate connection, the lid’s interior has been embossed with the word “France” – translated into Aurebesh, the most recognizable written language of the Star Wars galaxy.’

Those hoping to get there hands on this collection will need to strike quick.

May the force be with you, on your shopping mission.