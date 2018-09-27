Le Creuset launches limited edition Mickey Mouse range

The perfect way to dish up a slice of Disney...

Disney collaborations are waving their magical wands over a number of interiors ranges at the moment, in honour of Mickey Mouse’s 90th birthday. And now Le Creuset is joining in on the action, announcing a limited-edition range that plays homage to the much-loved cartoon character.

Kitchen cool: This Smeg Mickey Mouse fridge will bring some Disney delight to your kitchen

The premium French cookware brand is launching three new products featuring Mickey’s trademark black and red palette.

First up is the Le Creuset Mickey Mouse 90th Birthday 18cm Signature Round Casserole, priced at £180. Featuring Le Creuset’s signature three-ring branding, this item of kitchenware will fast become your go-to. It’s always on hand, whether you’re planning a slow-simmer of those leftovers for a tasty one-pot dish, or need the perfect substitute for a baking tray to ensure an evenly risen cake.

It also benefits from a lifetime guarantee so you’ll be able to enjoy it for years to come.

Buy Now: Le Creuset Mickey Mouse 90th Birthday 18cm Signature Round Casserole, £180

Next we have the oh-so-cute Mickey Mouse Ramekins, priced at an affordable £39 for two. If you’re dab hand at a crème brûlée, presenting the classic dessert in these alternative dishes will provide the wow factor at your next dinner party. The set is also stackable, freeing up even more space in your cupboard for your favourite cookware.

Buy Now: Mickey Mouse Ramekins, Set of 2, £39, Le Creuset

Rounding things off, quite literally, is the Mickey Mouse Cool Tool, priced at £15. Small and mighty – just like Mickey himself – this versatile kitchen item can be used for opening jars, handling hot dishes and protecting tabletops and work surfaces. No more charred marks on your real wood dining table or jars of relish festering at the back of your kitchen pantry.

Buy Now: The Mickey Mouse Cool Tool, £15, Le Creuset

What’s your favourite item from the range?