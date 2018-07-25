This innovative new summer bedding is set to help us keep cool and carry on snoozing

With the heatwave in full force, trying to get a good night’s sleep is becoming near on impossible. Could clever new Lidl bedding be set to change all that? The discount supermarket has perfectly timed its launch of a ‘sleep saver kit’, with prices from just £6.99, to help beat the heat.

With temperatures set to soar to 34 degrees C this week, it’s proving difficult to keep cool. The stifling heat throughout the day only makes the nights more unbearably sweltering. Lidl’s revolutionary new bedding with built-in cooling technology allows for a more comfortable night’s sleep.

Launching in stores this weekend, the innovative new duvet (from £9.99) and pillow (£6.99) are specially designed to control core body temperature. The climate control properties are due to its lightweight, environmentally friendly Cyclafill fibre filling and moisture-absorbing Feran Ice fabric finish.

The cooling pillow will helped keep hot heads perfectly chilled.

Coming to stores this weekend: Meradiso Microfibre Feran Ice and Cyclafill Pillow, £6.99 or 2 for £12, Lidl

The clever cooling duvet is available as 3.7 tog in all standard sizes – single (£9.99), double (£12.99) and King (14.99)

Coming to stores this weekend: Meradiso Microfibre Feran Ice and Cyclafill Duvet, from £9.99, Lidl

Catch a breeze with Lidl’s state of the art 16” Pedestal Fan – it’s coming back into stock this week!

Featuring advanced 3D motion oscillation the fan distributes cool air evenly throughout the room. The tall pedestal design would make a welcome addition to any hot bedroom of a night. The fan also includes a sleep mode to ensure you get a thoroughly good night’s sleep – you don’t want white noise keeping you awake instead of the heat!

In stores tomorrow: Silvercrest 16” Pedestal Fan, £39.99, Lidl

There’s no time like the present to head down to Lidl and snap up the sleep saving kit for under £60. The 16” Pedestal Fan drifts back into stores from tomorrow 26th July, and the bedding in stores from this Saturday 28th July.