Lidl bedding promises to put an end to sleepless summer nights

Tamara Kelly
By

This innovative new summer bedding is set to help us keep cool and carry on snoozing

With the heatwave in full force, trying to get a good night’s sleep is becoming near on impossible. Could clever new Lidl bedding be set to change all that? The discount supermarket has perfectly timed its launch of a ‘sleep saver kit’, with prices from just £6.99, to help beat the heat.

Read here for our top sleep tips: Too hot to sleep? Here’s how to stay cool in bed

With temperatures set to soar to 34 degrees C this week, it’s proving difficult to keep cool. The stifling heat throughout the day only makes the nights more unbearably sweltering. Lidl’s revolutionary new bedding with built-in cooling technology allows for a more comfortable night’s sleep.

Lidl bedding

Launching in stores this weekend, the innovative new duvet (from £9.99) and pillow (£6.99) are specially designed to control core body temperature. The climate control properties are due to its lightweight, environmentally friendly Cyclafill fibre filling and moisture-absorbing Feran Ice fabric finish.

All our favourites are at it: Struggling to sleep in the heat? Clever M&S bedding could help to keep cool

Lidl bedding

The cooling pillow will helped keep hot heads perfectly chilled.

Coming to stores this weekend: Meradiso Microfibre Feran Ice and Cyclafill Pillow, £6.99 or 2 for £12, Lidl

Lidl bedding

The clever cooling duvet is available as 3.7 tog in all standard sizes –  single (£9.99), double (£12.99) and King (14.99)

Coming to stores this weekend: Meradiso Microfibre Feran Ice and Cyclafill Duvet, from £9.99, Lidl

Lidl bedding

Catch a breeze with Lidl’s state of the art 16” Pedestal Fan – it’s coming back into stock this week!

Featuring advanced 3D motion oscillation the fan distributes cool air evenly throughout the room. The tall pedestal design would  make a welcome addition to any hot bedroom of a night. The fan also includes a sleep mode to ensure you get a thoroughly good night’s sleep – you don’t want white noise keeping you awake instead of the heat!

In stores tomorrow: Silvercrest 16” Pedestal Fan, £39.99, Lidl

Related: Exclusive first look: Aldi cushions and bean cubes set to transform living rooms

There’s no time like the present to head down to Lidl and snap up the sleep saving kit for under £60. The 16” Pedestal Fan drifts back into stores from tomorrow 26th July, and the bedding in stores from this Saturday 28th July.

 

Ideal Home loves...

Pink utility room | Adding colour to a utility room | Decorating with colour | PHOTO GALLERY | Housetohome

How to add colour to a utility room
Shabby chic kitchen ideas

Shabby chic kitchen ideas that are packed with character
Get creative with space

Small living room ideas for gorgeous spaces
Children's room with blackboard wardrobes | Country children's room design ideas | Children's room | PHOTO GALLERY | Style at Home | Housetohome.co.uk

8 super simple DIY hacks for your child’s bedroom
French country-style bedroom, with geometric grey wallpaper and a black wrought-iron canopy bed

Create a vintage bedroom
Dramatic dining room | Dining room decorating ideas | Monochrome designs | PHOTO GALLERY | Housetohome

Add drama to your dining room in 5 steps