The up-and-coming range of home accessories just might be the discount supermarkets best yet!

Aldi is smashing it out of the park right now! The forthcoming Specialbuys home collection is not to be missed. It’s super stylish and totally affordable, allowing you to transform your home on even the tightest of budgets.

Bursting with statement accessories, the on-trend range boasts everything from patterned cushions and funky bean cubes, to space-saving storage baskets.

Never miss another sneak preview: Aldi Special buys this week are set to be a game changer

It may not launch for another two weeks but we were too excited not to share it with you ASAP – and you’re welcome.

Available to pre-order online from Sunday 5th August and buy in stores from Thursday 9th August. If you like what you see, and we think you will, you’d best be quick because Specialbuys this good never stay around for long.

Aldi cushions and bean cubes are coming…

The beauty of inexpensive fashionable homewares is the how they can totally transform a room, without having to redecorate and spend a fortune.

The stylish geometric cushions can instantly refresh sofas and armchairs. The decorative rugs can bring tired carpets back to life. Decorative bean cubes can provide nifty extra seating and add pattern to jazz up the decor.

Chandi Rugs, £5.99; Bean Cubes, £29.99 and Woven Cushions, £6.99 each.

The Aldi cushion on our wishlist

This Woven Cushion is an absolute thing of beauty! Confession, I’ve been lusting after one very similar from Monsoon –the £40 price tag had kept purchasing at bay. With this stunner in Aldi for just £6.99, I can afford to buy a pair and my weekly shop for the same price!

Available in a mixture of piped, fringed, pom pom and tassel designs – we predict these woven cushions will be instant sell-outs.

For stylish storage you can happily have on show, there are the new geometric storage baskets. Sold in pairs the fabric baskets are perfect for keeping homes fashionably neat and tidy.

Video Of The Week Video Of The Week

Geometric storage Baskets, £12.99 for 2

Spruce up any living space with Aldi’s great-value Herringbone Throws, only £12.99 each.

I’ll personally be queuing in store for come Thursday 9th August for this beaut. You’d be forgiven for thinking this skillfully woven design was from an expensive retailer.

The hand-made Woven Jute Mat is £14.99.

Patient will definitely pay off on this on.