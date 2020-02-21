We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

It’s the quintessential kitchen gadget for all budding bakers! If you’re looking to still bag one for all your baking kneads, we recommend Lidl’s Bosch stand mixer which is £139 – £80 cheaper than the recommended retail price £219.99.

The one appliance every star baker dreams of is a stand mixer. Not only does it take the hassle out of whisking, whipping, beating and kneading, a stand mixer also delivers better and more consistent results than doing the tasks by hand. Sold.

Lidl’s Bosch stand mixer

A stand mixer is the perfect all-rounder baking gadget for kitchens. From light, springy sponges to meringue perfection, a versatile stand mixer is the easiest way to make baking a breeze.

The well respected Bosch model at Lidl features a powerful 900W motor for heavy doughs and quick processing 3D Planetary mixing. The 3D element offers a unique stirring movement in all 3 dimensions at the same time, ensuring fast, thorough mixing.

A generous 3.9L stainless steel mixing bowl allows for up to 2kg of sponge mixture or 1.5kg of yeast dough.

The price also includes a kneading hook with dough deflector, whisk, beater and accessory bag.

Additionally to all to the incredible cooking credentials the Lidl model is available in a classic white design with either a turquoise and red trim.

The lower price doesn’t mean any less on standards, you still get the full 2-year warranty.

Ideal Home approves the Bosch stand mixer…

The stainless steel version of the Bosch gadget features on our Best Stand Mixers guide

What we say, ‘In stand mixer mode it beats, mixes, whisks and kneads like a pro. Inside the mixer’s 3.9-litre bowl, there’s enough room to mix up to 2kg of dough with the kneading hook. During testing, dough wrapped around the hook but was easy to remove. The blender also performed well with no lack of power – a common problem with attachments.’

Ideal Home’s rating: 5 out of 5 stars

Buy now: Bosch MUM59340GB Kitchen Machine Stand Mixer, £229, Amazon

Same same, but different – the Bosch stand mixers get our seal of approval.

But baker best be quick, the prof mixer is only available in stores while stocks last.