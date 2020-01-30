We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Short on space in a petite kitchen? The IKEA FORDELAKTIG is the clever space-saving induction hob and extractor you need.

IKEA’s new Induction hob and integrated extractor is the latest space-saving solution from the Swedish superstore. It is perfect if you want to ditch the extractor hood above your hob.

Without a hood, you can use the space for extra storage. Alternatively, leave the space free to give your kitchen a more spacious feel.

However, the FÖRDELAKTIG is more than a convenient space saver. It is also a seriously clever piece of kit.

IKEA FÖRDELAKTIG combined induction hob and extractor

The hob and extractor are connected. This means the extraction power adjusts automatically to match the hob’s heat level. So it is more energy-efficient, and it cuts down that noise whir of traditional extractor fans.

But wait, it gets even smarter. The induction hob has pot detection, which means only the area below the detected pot is heated.

Not only does that mean it is more energy efficient. But you can clean up any messy spills around the pans without burning your fingers.

The hop will adjust to any size pot or pan. You can use them one at a time or combine with the bridge function.

Buy now: FÖRDELAKTIG Induction hob/integrated extractor, £1,150, IKEA

Overall, induction hobs are 40 per cent more energy-efficient than gas or glass-ceramic hobs, that’s good news for your energy bill.

Video Of The Week

Priced at £1,150, the 83cm induction hob and integrated extractor is not your usual IKEA flatpack price. However, compared to over versions on the market it is a steal. The FÖRDELAKTIG is almost £400 cheaper than similar models on the market.

The hob comes with a charcoal filter and pipes for installation. So, you can decide whether to install the hood for re-circulation with the filter or as an extractor hood with the pipes.

Will you be adding yours to a kitchen island or along the wall in a small kitchen?