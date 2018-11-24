Lidl’s bargain fireplace surround hits stores TOMORROW – and it has a surprise feature you’ll love!

Things are definitely hotting up in the aisles this weekend!

Chestnuts roasting on an open fire, stockings hanging from the mantelpiece – could this festive scene be any more idyllic? The answer to that question is yes, and Lidl’s latest festive launch is the reason why.

Hitting the Middle of Lidl tomorrow the Melinera Fireplace Surround is priced at a bargain £34.99.

New in: Lidl fireplace surround

Suitable for electric fireplaces, the surround will be a stylish addition to any room and comes with a three-year warranty for added peace of mind.

In stores only: Melinera Fireplace Surround, £34.99, Lidl

Here are four reasons we’ll be adding this fire surround to our trolleys come Sunday

Storage savvy

The Melinera Fireplace Surround ticks the boxes for being both pretty and practical. As well as storage compartment under the mantlepiece, there are two storage cupboards cleverly hidden behind the pillars on either side. struggling to find a home for your various bits and bobs? This could provide the ideal solution.

A decorating delight

There are few things more enjoyable than dressing the rooms in your home with festive flourishes. With a 5kg capacity on the top and a 3kg capacity on the shelf the surround will be able to stand up to the challenge of displaying your collection of pillar candles, Christmas prints and even a classic Christmas poinsettia.

Blank walls be gone

You don’t need a fireplace to make the most of this standout surround. Simply find a blank wall, pop the surround in front of it, and voila you have a new focal point for your room. As in the picture above filling the void space with logs is an ideal finishing touch.

Period property perfect

If you live in a period home, the fireplace surround arch and lined columns will enhance other period features beautifully. If live in a modern home the surround will give your room a welcome nod to the past.

Will you be snapping it up?