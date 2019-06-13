Down in the dumps because of the spring downpours? Well the latest launch from low-cost supermarket Lidl is here to keep your summer dreams alive. Available in-store from today (Thursday June 13th), the Crivit Hammock will instantly transport you to tropical climes, even if you don’t manage to get any further than your back garden.

Priced at just £6.99, it features a horizontal stripe design that combines a cream hue with either blue, green or brown. Mixing polyester, cotton, and viscose for a sturdy design the hammock also boasts strong cords with suspension loops so that you can affix it in the location of your choice.

The 200cm x 100cm is large enough to spend a happy day lazing on in comfort, and providing the sun is shining there’s no reason why you should prize yourself away from it. The guidelines reveal that the hammock is only suitable for one person, so sadly you’ll only be able to have your Kindle or bottle of bubbly on board to keep you company.

Buy in-store now: Crivit Hammock, £6.99, Lidl

Previous incarnations of the hammock have proved a hit, with some taking to Instagram to share their snaps of a throughly chilled out morning/afternoon spent on it.

We’re loving the hues of blue displayed here, very coastal living, despite a country outlook.

A deeper shade of red also warms things up. Plus there’s nothing like a bit of dappled sunlight making it’s way onto your hammock to really lift the spirits.

This little mutt knew exactly where to head to catch 40 winks – and it wasn’t his dog bed! We couldn’t resist an empty hammock either, so we can totally empathise.

Will you be investing in Lidl’s Crivit Hammock?