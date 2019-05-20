Latest Lidl kitchen essentials collection features pretty pastel cookware

Add some colour to everyday meals with the new Lidl Kitchen Essentials range. The latest kitchen accessories collection is available in two dreamy pastel shades – a pistachio green and a pretty lilac. From saucepans to paring knives, this range is sure brighten up any kitchen.

Whether you’re looking for one single item or wanting to replace a whole set of pans, with prices starting for just £3.99 – it won’t cost a pretty fortune to do either.

This delicious new range won’t be around for much longer, so be quick. In stores now, only while stocks last.

Lidl Kitchen Essentials range

Cook a tasty homemade dish and leave it to shimmer in style with these stove top pans. With easy-carry handles and a glass lid with coloured handles, these pots look the part while doing their job.

Make your morning pancakes even more delightful with a splash of the pistachio green or pretty lilac.

Who said prep has to be plain? These expertly sharp paring knifes from Ernesto get the job time, while cheering up the process with a splash of colour. The handy knives come complete with a safety guard.

The trusty fruit bowl looks delectable in the soft pastel shades. Whether you choose the green or the purple, it’s a given that your fruit will look even more visually pleasing out on display. And let’s be honest, there are few places better than Lidl to stock up on affordable fresh fruit to fill said bowl.

Thrown in to the mix are these Silvercrest handheld appliances. Perfect to mix, whip and blend all manner of creams, smoothies and sauces the handheld devices are a great multi-purpose buy.

The same again but in the pretty pistachio green shade.

Which one of these yummy new shades would you choose?