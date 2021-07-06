We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Desenio is a brilliant place for finding artwork for your home when decorating on a budget. The website has countless options, including the brand new collection created in collaboration with Molly Mae.

The range of prints – each in an array of soft neutrals in keeping with the Love Island finalist’s wardrobe and interiors style – is now available on the Desenio website.

It features motivational quotes like ‘Create the life you can’t wait to wake up to’, and ‘Find a way or make one.’ Ideal for those who love a positive affirmation in their home office or hallway to help them stay focused on a goal.

The Love Island star’s collection also aptly includes a pencil drawing of a woman in a swimsuit. We’re big fans of the photography prints that remind us of holidays.

There’s a seascape with gentle waves for those of us happiest by the sea, another of flying seagulls, as well as architectural arches to transport us to city breaks in Italy. As they’re all in the same warm tones they’d be easy to mix and match and are likely to work alongside existing prints you have at home.

There are endless kitchen wall decor ideas out there – for example, a large wall clock looks striking while stopping you from burning your dinner. But a selection of prints you love always adds a personal touch and makes a space feel more homely.

‘I’ve always loved having Desenio prints in my home,’ says Molly. ‘They’re so easy to choose, and I can change them up whenever I want. I think they really complete my interiors.’

Speaking on what makes her feel truly ‘at home,’ it seems Molly has nailed the art of hygge. She said it’s about being able to take off her makeup, get into comfy clothes and feel cosy and relaxed.

Video Of The Week

‘I am all about creating a nice ambiance. In our apartment, there’s always an endless supply of candles, bath oils, and comfy pyjamas ready for watching movies on rainy days,’ she says.

Explore the collection on the Desenio website. Artwork and decor accessories that tell your story are a great way to put your stamp on a home, whether you rent or own. With prices starting at under £8, you can switch things up when you’re ready for a fresh new look.