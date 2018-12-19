Which of these key trends did you welcome into your home?

Even if you are not a fan of the word trend, there’s no escaping it. Everything we buy for our homes, from anywhere, has been influence by a wider design trend.

Made.com has revealed the best-selling products from 2018, highlighting the top trends that have shaped design throughout the year. The in-house design team have also shared their predictions for the year ahead – giving us a sneak peek of what’s going to be big in 2019!

The design trends we loved in 2018

1. Velvet

This was the fabric of choice for everything from sofas to curtains. Having taken the world of fashion by storm in 2017 it was only a matter of time before this became BIG for interiors. We can confirm this luxurious fabric is not going anywhere any time soon – long may it reign on upholstery me say!

The Scott 3 Seater Sofa in Grass by Made.com was a bestselling sofa every month in 2018. It’s the namesake of popular design blog, ‘Girl With A Green Sofa’.

The new Julius collection of velvet accessories launched straight onto the best-selling list. The blush pink curtains and cushions proved the easiest way to introduce the velvet trend into our homes.

2. Brass

Copper what? Rose gold who? This year brass was crowned the design-lovers favourite, knocking all other metallic finishes off the top spot. The Alana collection in brushed brass was firmly in the top selling designs throughout furniture and accessories categories throughout the year.

‘We are just starting to see metallic finishes move on from copper and brass,’ adds Ruth Wassermann, Design Director at Made.com. ‘In 2019, you can expect a lot of darker grey nickel finishes and stainless steel in cooler tones.’

3. Industrial



With the return of the industrial look for 2018 our homes were no longer awash with pale, Nordic woods. Hallway furniture choices in particular were dominated by Industrial style, as demonstrated by the Layne Hall Stand (above).

‘We’re focusing on Industrial in a big way for 2019’ says Ruth Wassermann, Design Director at Made.com. ‘We’ll be adding colour to the Industrial look for high summer, by referencing global inspirations from Mexico.’ You heard it here first, it’s set to be big for next year too.

4. Concrete

Once seen as a stark brutalist interior choice, concrete was embraced by all decors in 2018. Originally the material choice for outdoors only, Made.com brought concrete indoors with the help of great design pieces. The Boone Dining Table was in the top three selling products for the kitchen for more than three-quarters of the year.

5. Walnut

The wood of the year award goes to Walnut! Furniture was sleek and effortlessly cool in this darker, rich wood finish. For home office furniture in particular, Made.com fans favoured a more traditional look, choosing the Darcey and Paco desks in walnut.

The Darcey desk, designed by Steuart Padwick, blends sturdy dark wood with dainty lines.

How many did of these key design trends for you have in your home?