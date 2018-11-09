Home accessories trends 2019 – the small buys that will make you a style leader

They're all rental and flat-friendly, too

While we don’t believe in becoming slaves to interiors trends, we just can’t help ourselves when it comes to predicting the Next. Big. Thing. Or indeed, the next little thing – because today, we’re talking home accessories.

Changing things up with a few of these small but significant pieces comes with minimal danger of turning you into a home fashion victim. What’s more, these ideas are rental-friendly, and – unlike a full room makeover – signal your style credentials without breaking the bank.

Much of our intel comes from the team at Etsy, who have been analysing what’s being searched for on the site right now. From their list, we’ve picked our top five home accessories trends for 2019, and the key pieces that will be on our Christmas wish lists.

1. Multi-functional mirrors

Mirror, mirror on the wall, who’s the most useful of them all? That’s what we’ll be asking ourselves soon enough, as mirrors take on an extra workload above and beyond their looking glass role. We expect mirrors that double as terrariums, earring holders, or works of art, to be especially popular.

Buy now: The Leopard in Blush, £115, The New Saintly at Etsy

Buy now: Kamilah Earring Organiser Mirror, £18, Urban Outfitters

2. ‘Plastic’ throws and rugs

Plastic pollution is a huge and scary story at the moment, so we’re thrilled that companies are finding ingenious new ways to upcycle offenders like bags and bottles. One of our favourites is Weaver Green – can you believe their beautiful washable rugs and throws are made from 100 per cent recycled plastic bottles? Up to 3,000 are used per item, depending on what size you go for.

Expect upcycled rugs to be huge in 2019, with Etsy reporting searches for ‘upcycled home decor’ increasing by 120 per cent.

Buy now: Herringbone Goosebury blanket, £45, Weaver Green

3. Doormats and planter house numbers

So you’ve made sure your home looks perfect on the inside, but how about outside? With house prices stagnating, curb appeal is becoming increasingly important, which may explain why Etsy has seen searches in this area soar.

Buy now: Quirky Lemon coir doormat, £19.99, Artsy at Etsy

The biggest jump is on house number planters, up 130 per cent since last year, while statement doormats are up 50 per cent.

4. Brush stroke textiles

There’s a lot of love being shown for brush-stroke patterns at the moment – first on ceramics and now on textiles. It’s one of the latest looks in a long line of trends that embrace imperfections and artisanal techniques.

Buy now: Brush Stroke pattern lampshade, £45, Grace & favour Home at Etsy

5. High-brow birds

According to Etsy, ‘bird-related motifs are re-emerging after 10 years in new and elevated forms’. So think abstract shapes and luxe finishes such as gold or pure white, rather than shabby chic cages. The search term ‘bird decor’ is already up 20 per cent on Etsy.

This particular flock can be used as coat hooks.

Buy now: Ceramic small flock of birds, £52.46, Ausflug at Etsy

Which of these looks do you think look set to fly in 2019.