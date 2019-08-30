We’d expect nothing other than sophistication and elegance from the home of Louise Thompson – who found fame on hit reality TV show Made in Chelsea. And that is exactly what we got when we were allowed behind the scenes, to check out Louise’s recent living room and home office makeover.

Here, she talks about her south west London home she shares with Ryan, and their beloved dog Koji – sharing their personal interiors style and how they have transformed each room.

At home with Louise Thompson and Ryan Libbey

You two have created such a beautiful home together. How long have you lived here?

Louise explains. ‘I moved in 6 years ago when I left university and the home has evolved so much since. For the first few years I lived surrounded by an amalgamation of my mum and dad’s old furniture that they didn’t want any more.’

‘I moved in with Louise about three years ago,’ adds Ryan.’ I went from a two-bedroom flat share to a beautiful townhouse with open space and a garden. I hit the jackpot huh?’

The living room

What were you looking for when redesigning the living room?

‘The living room is adjacent to the study so it was important when planning furniture that there was a good flow between the two rooms.’ explains Louise.’ I wanted the colours to be fairly neutral, using different tones of wood. Of course, we wanted our living room to be a cosy space, that allows us to relax in the evenings after work, but at the same time we occasionally use our living room as a space for meetings.’

How would you describe your interior style?

Louise starts, ‘I would describe our interior style as traditional blended with a contemporary touch. At the moment I love a minimalist aesthetic, but Ryan was very keen on the idea of a traditional study area with a large Cambridge desk. I knew that the space wouldn’t fit such clunky antiquated pieces so let’s just say we compromised. I wanted to make sure that things looked right whilst also being ‘liveable’ and comfortable. For me it’s all about balance.’

Ryan is in agreement. ‘My interior style is traditional countryside home, with heavy dark woods, high ceilings, low hanging lights, dim ambiance, chunky carpets and Chesterfield sofas. Think Soho Farmhouse style. However, we don’t live in a countryside house with high ceilings, so that interior style doesn’t translate well in the space we have. Hence the design we went with for our home and office and living room was a blend of the traditional look with a slightly more contemporary version. Old meets new, but still has the connection and the feel of maybe being in Winston Churchill’s home.’

What are your favourite items in the new space?

‘My favourite pieces are the desk, and the bar cabinet,’ says Louise, who worked alongside interiors experts Wayfair on the transformation. ‘I love the rustic charm in our study with the dark furniture and gold accessories, whereas our living room has a few more modern touches. The coolest piece I own is the leather love seat.’

The home office

What were you looking for when redesigning the home office?

‘For me it was important to declutter,’ says Louise. ‘I have SO much stuff arriving through the door everyday that it can be overwhelming. Storage was a priority for me and before we worked with Wayfair we had next to nothing. Now we have some beautiful cabinets that I have allocated to different things.’

‘Two things – we wanted a functional office space,’ continues Ryan. ‘A nice desk where we can both work comfortably. But we also wanted the office to be a welcoming space. Because it’s situated on the ground floor, the whole house almost revolves around it.’

Where do you look to for inspiration when decorating your home?

Louise answers. ‘We look for inspiration in different places… from Instagram and Pinterest, to traveling to different countries and staying in different places. They all have influenced my taste in interior design and have inspired me immensely.’

Evidently, Koji’s a fan of this new rug. But that’s not all he loves, according to Louise, ‘Koji is OBSESSED with the green lounge chair. It’s his hangout spot. He sits there all day long. If anyone else sits on there he’ll jump up and squeeze behind them to make sure we know who’s boss.’

