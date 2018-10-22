This marble-ous new dining range from Asda is an Instagram sensation

Who doesn't love a touch of marble? Asda's George Home have tapped into the trend with a stylish new tableware collection.

From designer lookalike bedding to quirky garden gnomes, George Home sure keeps us guessing as to what will be in store next. Remember that beautiful-yet-bargain bedding? Or their super-stylish designer look lighting collection? It seems that the folk at George Home HQ have pulled it out of the bag once again – with a dining range that combines marble with on-trend metallic.

There’s no denying the pure rush of joy that accompanies finding a homeware gem tucked away in the aisle of a supermarket! This happens more than often at Asda. Take a look at the new marble collection that’s sure to send shoppers wild in the aisles…

New marble Asda dining range

Asda dining range: marble

The new marble collection, landing this week, has all the accessories you need to dine in style! Everything from mugs, bowls, dishes, plates and even cutlery have been given the marble treatment.

Buy now: Marble and copper effect 16 piece cutlery set £15, Asda

The range has caused quite a stir over on Instagram, not least because avid George Home fans know just how competitive the brand’s prices are. In case you wondered, mugs are just £3 each, while a cutlery set is £15 for a 16 piece set. If you’re a fan, you’d best snap the pieces up while you can – something tells us this marble collection will be a sell-out!

Buy now: Set of two marble-effect mugs £6, Asda

The range is a perfect fit for contemporary, minimal or even monochrome kitchens – nice enough to be proudly displayed, it’ll look super fresh mixed with plain white ceramics.

Mind you, this patterned porcelain-ware would look equally terrific against a genuine marble splash back.

You can find the new collection online or in the aisles of George Home, now.

