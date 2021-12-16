Marie Kondo has exclusively revealed the one thing that keeps her home office looking neat. The famous organizer says that every desk space needs a tidy tech kit.
Sure, it doesn’t get us excited in the same way new, colourful notepads and folders might. However, there are always some home office ideas that are just more practical than pretty.
Not to mention the fact this looks like an absolute lifesaver for those of us constantly losing our laptop chargers.
The Marie Kondo home office storage item you need in your life
We asked Marie Kondo which storage items she believes everyone should be investing in to spark joy in their lives. She mentioned this tech kit on her website.
The KonMari site is US-only right now, but you can still shop certain buys in the UK, from the likes of Amazon. ‘This organizer keeps all your cords, earbuds and chargers in one place,’ Marie Kondo explains.
‘Whether you have a home office or work remotely, this kit helps you “shut down” for the day by putting everything in its place after you’re done for the day,’ Marie adds. Almost half of us in the UK are now working from home 5 days a week, so we need all the help we can get when it comes to switching off.
The Tidy Tech Kit has plenty of loops and compartments for neatly storing your tech bits away. We think it would make a great gift for busy students or any tech lovers in your life.
This small home office idea is also made of sustainable material which is entirely derived from recycled plastic. We love how it opens out flat when you unzip it, so you can see the entire contents.
If you’re less concerned about your desk space and more worried about your overflowing wardrobe, Marie Kondo’s wardrobe tidying tip will help inspire a decluttering sesh. Are you ready for your most organized year yet?