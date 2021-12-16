We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Marie Kondo has exclusively revealed the one thing that keeps her home office looking neat. The famous organizer says that every desk space needs a tidy tech kit.

Sure, it doesn’t get us excited in the same way new, colourful notepads and folders might. However, there are always some home office ideas that are just more practical than pretty.

Not to mention the fact this looks like an absolute lifesaver for those of us constantly losing our laptop chargers.

The Marie Kondo home office storage item you need in your life