We've been given advance notice of this amazing new launch

Does anything beat the sublime moment of wandering the supermarket aisles, and being stopped in your tracks by some stunning piece of homeware?

It’s the sort of treasure we can never resist, so we always a appreciate a heads up when it’s about to hit the shelves. So thank you Morrisons for telling us about your new cookware and tableware ranges, arriving on 3rd September.

The range touches on the season’s hottest trends, the first being for artisan-style piece.

The charm of these bowls comes from their imperfect finish – use them for dips, nibbles, for salt and pepper… you could even pop little succulents inside.

Available in two sizes and three colours, they cost from just £3 each.

In store soon: Large nibble bowl, £4, Morrisons

In store soon: Small dip bowl, £3, Morrisons

With Bake Off starting tomorrow, the timing of the range couldn’t be better. This would make a great bread board, or a platter for serving fresh pastries. And at under a tenner, you’ll have plenty of money left over for ingredients.

In store soon: Round wooden paddle board, £8, Morrisons

We’ll be keeping a watchful eye out for these blush pink glasses. We love their delicate fluting and think they’ll pretty up our table a treat come party season.

As well as the tumblers, flutes and wine glasses seen here, there are also Champagne saucers, which are the designs to go for if you’re after a vintage look.

In store soon: Olympia glasses, all £3 each, Morrisons

We can almost taste the delicious curries and casseroles we could cook up in this heavy-duty dish, which at £25 is a fraction of the price of luxury brand rivals.

In store soon: Cast Iron Casserole Dish, £25, Morrisons

You can fish it out of the oven with the help of these autumnal tea towels. Berry and forest green tones are going to be big this year, so this is a quick and inexpensive way to introduce them to your kitchen.

In store soon: Root vegetable tea towel three-pack, £5, Morrisons

We won’t spoil the thrill of the hunt too much for you – but you can also expect pure white scalloped-edge crockery, as well as pretty floral bedlinen, Scandi accessories for the living room and designer lookalike towels (Missoni fans take note).

We’ll race you there!