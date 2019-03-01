This new Tesco bedding range hits stores next week – and it’s totally dreamy

If you’re looking for a bedroom update on a budget this month, Tesco bedding really delivers. The new range of duvet sets, due in stores from next week, might just be the supermarkets best yet.

With prices starting from £18, any of these fabulous floral sets will instantly transform bedrooms without breaking budgets.

The new Fox & Ivy and core collections, sadly no longer online, are due to arrive in stores next week.

Look out while grabbing the groceries next week, to snap up one of these sets before they all sell out.

Bouquet bedding

Blue is one of THE hottest colours dressing bedrooms right now! Tesco’s premium brand Fox & Ivy is well ahead of the curve with this sophisticated set.

The decadent duvet set boasts an elegant meadow floral print with coral and berry flowers on a striking navy background. Made from cotton sateen with a 200 thread count, this set offers a touch of affordable luxury.

This brooding set is our particular favourite, in terms of looking for a designer-look for less.

Magnolia bloom bedding

This second set from Fox & Ivy features an elegant magnolia print in a tranquil soft grey. The painterly print creates a timeless floral feel.

The luxurious duvet set also boasts 200 cotton thread count, with pure cotton sateen finish – for a super soft touch.

Ginko Leaf bedding

This set is the real winner for affordability. Not merely for the £18 price tag, but because it’s also reversible – doubling the value.

Illustrated with a Ginkgo Leaf print the pretty pink duvet is a great way to add a subtle floral feel to bedrooms. To change things up, there’s a contrasting white and grey colourway of the same design on the other side.

Given these sets are so affordable, buying all three sets to give bedrooms a new look every time the sheets are changed is a real possibility.

Each single, double king set comprises two pillow cases, for added value.

Keep up the good work Tesco, we highly approve.