We all need a little Love Actually in our lives right now. And Martine McCutcheon wants to help end 2020 with a little Christmas cheer.

Martine has teamed up with NOW TV to launch its Love Actually ‘Greetings Gram’ service. It’s designed to spread Christmas cheer to friends and families that can’t meet in person.

It sees Martine recreating a classic scene of Love Actually – the 2003 film she starred in alongside Hugh Grant, Keira Knightley and a whole host of other British superstars.

Martine McCutcheon’s Love Actually Greetings Gram

A video promoting the service sees Martine surprise an unsuspecting member of the public with a festive Christmas message. In tribute to Andrew Lincoln and Keira Knightley’s famous scene in the festive flick.

The festive greeting is printed in sequence on large cards and performed, just like in the film. To follow the guidelines this is done in a socially distant fashion, by a friendly messenger on the doorstep of the recipient (spoiler alert: it won’t be Martine).

The bookable service will be available in London, Manchester and Birmingham and is subject to availability.

Martine McCutcheon says, ‘This year has been tricky for us all. So all the more reason to go the extra mile and make loved ones feel special.’

‘With NOW TV’s new Greetings Gram service, you can treat your boyfriend, auntie, mum or dad to a Christmas doorstep delivery they won’t forget in a hurry.’

Research from NOW TV reveals Brits most re-watched Christmas films and in a surprise to absolutely no one, Love Actually makes the podium.

Which classic Christmas film is your favourite?