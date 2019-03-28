Time for a spring refresh I hear you say? Then get down to Matalan sharpish! Be the first to check out the new Matalan bedding and bathroom collection from high-end fashion house Farhi by Nicole Farhi.

Ditch your tired bedding and turn your bedroom into a stylish boudoir to rival even the fanciest London hotel room. Think 200-thread count bedlinen and velvet accessories that elevate your scheme from plain to posh.

The best bit? The duvet cover sets start at £50 for a double, with sizes going up to a super king. We have particularly fallen for the gorge Clipped Jacquard duvet set with its tactile geometric patterns, turning a simple bedding set from boring to brilliant.

Buy now: Farhi by Nicole Farhi Clipped Jacquard duvet set, from £50 for a double, Matalan

With geometric shapes being key to this 2019 trends, this fab design let’s you add a gentle hit of pattern without overpowering the scheme with colour. Complete the look with a few luxe cushions in tactile velvet and Mongolian wool to add the subtlest hint of colour.

Buy now: Farhi by Nicole Farhi Abstract leaf print duvet set, from £50 for a double, Matalan

For a subtle touch of colour, the Abstract leaf print duvet set in a watercolour-effect design will lift a calming grey scheme.

A bathroom of your dreams isn’t far away, either. The range also includes a collection of super soft 650gsm towels in on-trend blush, inky blue, grey and white.

Buy now: Farhi by Nicole Farhi cotton towels, from £8 each for a hand towel, Matalan

Team this indulgent collection of bathroom linens with lush green house plants for an ultra cool scheme. Position plants at varying heights, with hanging planters and plant stands at different heights for a bathroom bordering on tropical.

The Farhi by Nicole Farhi bedding and bathroom collection follows on from Matalan’s designer-look lighting collection that hit the shops last autumn, filling the gap left by BHS for consumers who wanted designer lighting on a budget. Now what’s stopping you from your next bedroom or bathroom makeover?