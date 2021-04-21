Missguided Home is LIVE – get 20% off our 8 fave picks with this code

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

You heard it here first: Missguided Home is now live, and this collection features everything from cosy bedding to swoon-worthy candles, glassware and so much more. All of which is impressively affordable, with prices starting at just £5. More than good news for those of us who are on a budget, and the even better news is that there’s a lovely 20 per cent off everything on site at the moment, including homeware, with the code SPRING20. What on earth are you waiting for? Oh, and amongst the Missguided Home buys, you’ll find lovely buys from known brands such as Sass & Belle as well as Frayed Store.

Below, we’ve listed a few items we love from the new Missguided Home range, should you need some shopping inspiration. If we are being honest, it was quite hard to choose just eight items, as there are 100+ live on-site already. Keep scrolling for the Ideal Home Missguided Home edit you’ve been waiting for…

Missguided Home – our favourite 8 picks

1. Frayed store uk curvy lady concrete figure – £15

We loved the naked body candle trend, but let’s be honest: no one ever intends to light them – right? So, enter these body-shaped concrete figures. These ones from Frayed Store come in all shapes and colours – and there’s even a male one. We think one of these would be a great addition in a minimalist home, to place on a TV stand or console table, or to add to a display shelf. Why not go all out and get a few different ones?

2. Sass & belle beige rattan weave concrete trough planter – £11

We love anything rattan, especially when it’s to do with plants and it’s affordable. These Scandi-style troughs are great at playing home to your favourite green friends, while you can use it to hold one large plant or two smaller ones. We prefer it on display with two plants inside – similar to the picture – and think it would fit in perfectly on a windowsill. Ta-dah! It’s also made of concrete with a rattan effect, so rest assured it’s built to last and last – whether placed indoors or out.

3. Frayed store uk nude speckled feather concrete tray – £16

Should you need something pretty to hold your jewellery, and keep it all together in one place, then this concrete feather-shaped tray is lovely. It would also make a unique gift. It’s pink and speckled to make a statement on your dressing table or bedside table, while it’s even curved at the edges to prevent your silver from going missing. You could alternatively use it on a console table for holding keys in style…

4. 1 of seven grey bubble candle – £12

We’ve always wanted to partake in the bubble candle trend, but we could never justify spending that amount of money on something we would probably never ever light. Thanks to Missguided Home, we can buy one of each colour of these bubble candles (which, by the way, are unscented). They look great on display, whether on top of your coffee table books or on your bedside. They are also made from natural soy wax which is a win-win. Choose from grey, blue, white and pink. Buy fast before they inevitably sell out…

5. Sass & belle grey mojave glaze watering can – £20

We’re totally here for this stylish watering can, so as soon as it arrives we are throwing out our boring plastic one. Water your plants in style, indoors or out, with this concrete glazed pourer which is made from stoneware. It’ll look lovely on display, too, whether that be in your shed or your kitchen.

6. Sass & belle antique gold round shelf – £25

We are in love with this gold round shelf – and it’s a bargain at £25. It stands on its own so you needn’t get your drill out, while it features three mini shelves for everything from candles to succulents and any other teeny decorations you want to display. It’s minimalist and it looks antique…

7. Sass & belle sand tufted diamond cushion – £20

We couldn’t complete a homeware roundup without adding a cushion, could we? This one features a tufted diamond pattern and it’s perfectly neutral. It would look lovely anywhere from a bed to a sofa or an armchair, while there’s also a matching blanket on site, too. We’ll have three, please!

8. Sass & belle black mojave glaze mug – £9

Last but definitely not least, this gorgeous glazed mug ought to make your morning coffee sweeter. It’s rustic, each one is unique and it’s microwave and dishwasher safe. It’s worth buying 6 or more so that you have a matching set. How cute?

What will you be treating yourself to from the new Missguided Home collection?