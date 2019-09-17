These MissPrint blinds from Blinds2Go are fab for fans of retro style

Blinds are a quick and easy way to update your windows and can dramatically change the feel of your home, especially as they make it so easy to adjust the natural light levels. A practical choice of window dressing, this doesn’t mean they have to be boring, as the new MissPrint blinds from Blinds2Go clearly prove!

Famed for their geometric designs, MissPrint’s motifs are heavily influenced by Scandinavian styling and the mid-century modern movement, making them the ideal choice for any retro home. With a strong belief that visual design affects our everyday wellbeing, co-founder Rebecca Drury’s whimsical illustrations each start out as a naïve hand-drawn sketch and are then brought to life with vivid colour and pattern.

It was a non-brainer to invite MissPrint to bring their designs to life in blind format, as Leah Aspinall, Head of Design at Blinds2Go explains:

‘This hand-picked collection of MissPrint roller blinds brings classic, mid-century patterns into the modern era. A stunning selection of playful prints, that started out life in the MissPrint sketch books, have been brought to life in a host of easy to use colour palettes. Our illustrious range features Scandinavian style geometrics and abstract leafy patterns synonymous with the MissPrint look.’

Adding 30 stunning new fabrics to Blinds2Go’s already extensive collection, each MissPrint blind is available with a bespoke choice of linings, from light filtering to blackout. So whether you’re kitting out your kitchen and want gentle protection from sunlight glare, or beautifying your bedroom where darkness is your main priority, you’ll be able to shade your home perfectly.

with a free sample service, instant quotes

A new roller blind ready to frame your window in style? We think that measures up to be a pretty great thing indeed!