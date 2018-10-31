Dining room curtain ideas – on-trend and elegant looks for window treatments

We've pulled together – if you'll excuse the pun – the best ways to dress your dining room windows

There is no doubt that curtains and window treatments can be the crowning glory of a room, helping to bring together all the elements of your space. But strangely, people often leave their dining room windows bare, especially if the room is at the back of the house and opens on to the garden. However, these dining room curtain ideas should convince you that it’s worth hanging some, no matter how pretty your glazing is.

Investing in beautiful bespoke curtains can be pricey, but on balance will certainly be worthwhile. They wear well and add a touch of luxury and comfort that can lift the whole room.

Alternatively, why not turn your hand to making curtains yourself? It’s not as difficult as you think. Or you can opt for ready-made curtains that reflect the latest seasonal colours and prints. They’re a much more economical solution, allowing a more regular change of window treatments.

1. Match your curtains and table linens

Here’s a natty twist on colour blocking – a strong blue on the walls contrasts with lemon yellow curtains and table linen. Instead of placemats, denote your settings by laying runners across the table for a bolder look.

2. Stay neutral

There are advantages to going bold with your curtains (see below). But if you have frames that are beautiful in their own right, choose neutral curtains that are pretty but don’t steal too much attention. These leaf-print curtains provide the perfect balance – they complement the painted timber frames when open, and provide a restful backdrop when closed.

3. Coordinate in the kitchen and dining area

You can have the smartest cabinetry, stunning flooring and Instagram-worthy accessories. But if you’ve got an open-plan kitchen-diner and the window dressings don’t match, it’s going to look a mess. End of. Ideally, use different treatments depending on the space, so blinds in the kitchen and curtains next to French windows, all made from the same fabric.

4. Draw the eye with a dark print

Keen gardeners take note – if you want people to notice the fruits of your labour outside, hang curtains that will instantly draw their eye to the window. These curtains do just that, while coordinating accessories (the rise-and-fall light and jug on the table, for example) will give the scheme cohesion. It’s a clever way to introduce a significant amount of colour if you’d rather keep your walls neutral.

5. Reflect life beyond the panes with a botanical print

Botanical prints are hugely popular right now – and a strong way to connect your dining room with the outdoors. These are a very clever pick because they are a dark colour, yet slightly sheer, so light can still penetrate the space.

6. Glam up with velvet

You can add instant class to a room by hanging velvet or velvet-look curtains. It’s THE material for winter 2018 thanks to its luxe appeal, and ideal for a dining room. You could keep things simple with white and grey combined, but we dare you to choose a deeper shade such as burnt orange, navy or forest green, and team with darker walls in a complementary colour. Add a bling bar cart in the corner and you have a room Jay Gatsby would happily entertain from.

7. Let in the light with voiles

Despite their powers of insulation, heavy curtains should be avoided if your room is especially dark. A delicate voile, on the other hand, is ideal. It will let light through while still giving you a reasonable level of privacy. Choose curtains that are longer that the drop so that they pool elegantly on the floor.