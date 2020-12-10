We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The kitchen is always the heart of the home. Even more so in 2020, when our kitchens became makeshift bakeries, offices, and at-home-restaurants. So it is unsurprising that traditional shaker cabinets have become one of the most popular Instagram kitchen trends.

Dulux has analyzed the most liked images tagged ‘Kitchens of Instagram’ to reveal the most popular kitchen trends. However, rather than sleek new kitchen features, it is traditional features that have drawn in the likes in 2020. And are on track to be big news for 2021.

Most popular Instagram kitchen trends

1.Shaker cabinets

Shaker cabinets came out top as the most popular kitchen trend on Instagram. 25 of the 27 most liked kitchens analyzed by Dulux include shaker kitchen cabinets.

This style of kitchen cabinet is far from new. However, it’s for that very reason that it has become so popular. A shaker kitchen is one of the most traditional styles out there, synonymous with country homes and family kitchens. So it is not a surprise that along with the rise in cottagecore, many of us are turning to the homely design during this difficult year.

2.Wooden floors

Practical and attractive, wooden floors will always be a kitchen crowd-pleaser. Need we say more?

3. White cupboards

White cupboards and shelves appeared in 19 of the top 27 images. ‘White kitchen‘ is already a popular search term on google with 10,000 searches a year. However, in October 2020 alone, searches for ‘white kitchen cupboards’ have seen a 48 percent increase in searches compared to the same time in 2019.

4. Flowers and plants

Flowers and plants in the kitchen proved a surprising trend, featuring in 19 of the images. Houseplants aren’t just for the living room or balcony. A box of fresh herbs can be both beautiful and practical.

5. Kitchen island

The trend for kitchen islands seems to be on the rise. Not only did a kitchen island feature in 14 of the 27 images, but searches for them have increased by 34 percent in the last year.

Kitchen islands aren’t always a possibility in some kitchens due to a lack of space. However, there are plenty of tricks on how to squeeze one in if you’re short of space with these kitchen island ideas.

Will you be including any of these trends in your kitchen in 2021?