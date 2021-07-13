The most popular paint colours of the summer on Instagram revealed

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Egyptian cotton by Dulux has been dubbed the most popular paint colour of the season on Instagram according to new research.

We see trends come and go, but there are some paint trends that just build in popularity when it comes to hashtags and posts on Instagram. Research from the experts at Hometree.co.uk has revealed that there are three very obvious winners.

Deep blues and greys are still going strong, but it’s actually the paler shade of Dulux’s Eygptian cotton that’s hitting the top spot.

The most Instagrammable paint colours this summer

1. Egyptian Cotton by Dulux

Planted firmly in the beige bracket, Egyptian Cotton isn’t a newbie in the colour stakes, but it’s one that proves popular time and time again. In fact, this neutral has racked up a whopping 91,000 hashtags on Instagram!

It’s easy to see why though, it’s super versatile, warm and light, the perfect backdrop for many painted kitchen ideas. Well done, Dulux, we’re sure Egyptian Cotton will be around for a long time to come.

2. Hague Blue by Farrow & Ball

We knew Farrow & Ball would be up there in prime position, especially as the brand has 1,238,000 hashtags on Instagram alone (Benjamin Moore comes in second with nearly 400,000 hashtagged posts). However, there are actually two colours that have come in at second and third place respectively.

First is Hague Blue (with 48,600 hashtags), a deep, dark blue that takes its name from the coloured woodwork much used by the Dutch. Beautifully rich, its deep and dramatic hue means it works just as well in as part of a small living room ideas colour scheme as it does in large open spaces.

3. Stiffkey Blue by Farrow & Ball

In third place comes the much-loved inky-looking Stiffkey Blue, with 24,800 hashtags. Named after the Norfolk beach where the mud, along with the cockles, share a particular deep navy hue, it’s a traditional-looking colour that creates a richly dramatic space.

‘Another rich blue shade, Stiffkey Blue has an almost aquatic texture which brings the outdoors inside,’ says psychologist Lee Chambers. ‘It incites a feeling of adventure and freedom in times of restriction, and while being cool in nature, it’s low on stimulation and gives a certain serenity and stability that is powerful at the moment.’

How about you, does one of these colours take your fancy, or maybe you’ve already used one of these paints already?