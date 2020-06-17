We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Gardens might be high on many homeowners wish-lists at the moment. However, for renters, there is one surprising detail that has overtaken gardens as a top priority. Renters are clamouring to get there hands on properties with bike storage.

According to property rental app Movebubble, searches for properties with bike storage have soared by 1500 per cent since lockdown began.

Unsurprising, as people continue to be discouraged from using public transport, many households, especially in the cities, have rediscovered cycling as a way of getting around safely. It is also a great alternative to that spin class you might be missing while the gyms are closed.

In May 2020 the government announced a huge investment to help develop cycle tracks in UK cities. As well as issuing vouchers for cycle repairs to encourage people to get their old bikes out. So we don’t see this surge in demand for bike storage going anywhere soon.

While properties with bike storage saw the largest uplift in search. The search for properties with gardens on the app has grown significantly.

The app has seen a 193 per cent uplift in searches for properties with a garden. While homes with terraces have also seen an increase, with search increasing by 204 per cent since lockdown started.

A poll of 1000 UK renters by Movebubble revealed that the lockdown had sparked the importance of outdoor space in many renters. One in ten said that they would like to move to a property with outdoor space such as a garden, terrace, balcony or patio.

However, it seems many renters are happy to forgo personal outdoor space as long as they are close to some greenery. In London, Movebubble revealed that the most popular postcode on that app is NW1. An area rich in outdoor space, including Regents Park and Primrose Hill.

‘At Movebubble, we know renters and what they want, and out internal date shows evident post-COVID trends in property priorities,’ explains Aldan Rushby, CEO of Movebubble. ‘With an overwhelming desire in renters wanting open spaces, fresh air and nature.’

If you’re a renter, what is number one on your property wishlist?