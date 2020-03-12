Keep your cool with this week’s £59.99 countertop wine cooler at Aldi

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Anyone else feel like they need a perfectly chilled wine, to take the edge off this whole coronavirus outbreak? This week you can pick up a compact 8-bottle wine cooler at Aldi for the unbeatable price of £59.99.

It seems no new kitchen is complete these days without a wine cooler. If you want the look but don’t want the expense, or faff, you don’t have to miss out because Aldi are here to save the day… and our large glasses of Sauvignon Blanc!

The cool kitchen gadget is available to pre-order now, arriving in stores today, 12th March.

Aldi’s free-standing 23L wine cooler

Forget ever having to add ice to warm wine again! The expert buyers at Aldi have our wine needs covered by this week’s freestanding wine fridge…

Can’t afford to refit your kitchen and add a dedicated wine fridge? Simply pop to the supermarket this week and pick up this smart countertop version instead.

Aldi’s Ambiano countertop/free-standing 23L wine cooler is perfect for storing wines at the optimum temperature. Complete with three chrome shelves, there’s enough room for up to eight bottles of wine at time.

This countertop solution at Aldi will set you back just £59.99!

When we compare the price to a similar Cookology 8-bottle wine cooler on Amazon for £79.99, we reason it’s a good enough saving to bag a few bottles of wine with the change.

Ensure your wine is always at the perfect temperature to serve at a moments notice. Whether it’s to share with unexpected guests, or simply ready and waiting after a hard day in the office – make sure your wine is ready and waiting to be poured.

The Ambiano free-standing chiller features boasts an internal light, a low noise level of 38db and an energy class A+ rating.

This model measures a compact countertop-friendly 51.5cm in height, 46cm in depth and 25cm wide.

Pre-order now: Free-standing 23L Wine Cooler, £59.99, Aldi

Clink-clink to this week’s awesome Specialbuys!