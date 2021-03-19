We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Easter is on its way and it’s looking like people are getting set to up their decorating game – and we’re not talking DIY or picking up a paintbrush! Bunnies, flowers and painted eggs all look beautiful on display, but instead of having them indoors, why not show them off outside where everyone can enjoy them?

We’ve seen front doors decorated for autumn with burnt-orange foliage and acorns. Christmas was made a little merrier by adding baubles and mistletoe to our front doors. But now there’s a new ‘doorscaping’ kid in town – meet the Easter porch!

Perfectly pretty, it’s a great way of celebrating the spring season and you can get as creative as you want. Whether it’s a single wreath, a floral tower or even a basket of chocolate eggs for the postman and delivery drivers to help themselves to!

So, what do you need to create an Easter doorscape? Read on for some fun ideas to make your home’s exterior not only Easter-tastic but also something that will put a smile on your face, every time you look at it.

Easter doorscape trend

This eye-catching display is from online retailer Wayfair, who shows us that by using some of their faux flowers and other accessories, your porch and front door area can be transformed for Easter. Using pastel shades with dashes of coral and pink, alongside some natural dried grasses, it’s a colourful scheme that really livens up the dark-grey steps and door.

‘Think bushy bristle grass, sleek stems and vibrant peonies for an extra cheerful look,’ says Wayfair’s style advisor Nadia McCowan Hill.

It’s hard to choose our favourite part, but it could be the little wheelbarrow cart. Let’s look a bit closer at this stunning display…

Add a floral wreath

No longer just for Christmas, wreaths are big news all year round and are a great way to dress up your door for the changing seasons. This pretty floral design has some dried grasses and a burlap bow added to it for a springlike feel.

If you are tempted to add a wreath to your front door this March and April, check out our Easter wreaths round up.

Design a floral arch or tower

Faux flowers are easy to work with and you don’t have to worry about replacing them when their time is up. To build a tower or arch, create a ‘pole’ using rolled-up chicken wire and hook it where you want it to go, whether it’s around your doorway or at the side of a porch as shown here. Then, poke your chosen stems through the holes until your display is looking full and bushy.

Fill a cart with blooms

How pretty is this little cart? It’s definitely our favourite part, and when put alongside some grassy bunnies and vases of flowers it makes a beautiful display.

‘Take some inspiration from the countryside and decorate a vintage-style wheelbarrow with faux flowers and greenery,’ says Nadia. ‘Spring blooms and metal lanterns equipped with LED candles will also add a hint of rustic romance to your porch.’

Create a topiary cloud

We’ve seen floral ‘clouds’ go viral on social media, so why not create your own overhead hanging display using topiary balls? Take off the chains, which can look a little bulky, and string them up using fishing wire instead. They don’t have to stay just for Easter either – why not keep them up all year?

Keep eggs in a basket

Whether you decorate some of your own eggs or buy a few beautiful ornaments, show them off in a wicker basket. ‘Putting all your eggs in one basket is perfectly acceptable when it comes to Easter decorations,’ says Nadia, ‘so why not repurpose that wicker shopper by filling it up with hay festooned with an assortment of Easter eggs?’

Use crates as display shelves

Easter signs, bunnies and flowers all need a home, which is where a stack of small crates or storage boxes comes in. Leave them in their wood finish or paint them in pretty pastels to match your display.

Has this inspired you to create an Easter doorscape?