If you’re looking for ways to brighten up your bedroom, during darker months – this floral Primark bedding could be just the thing.

The delightfully bright, floral pattern feels more like high summer than mid winter. A summery inspired bedding will be a welcome break from the darkness of winter for those who prefer the sunshine months.

New floral Primark bedding

The reversible pink design is decorated with an array of garden blooms. The reverse is a a darker mulberry pink to lend a more brooding edge. Just because the print gives off a more summery feel, it doesn’t mean you can’t snuggle underneath to stay warm as temperatures drop. There’s also the option to layer the look with on-trend pink woven throws and blankets. Double Bedding £11; Cushion £7, all in stores now at Primark.

The bargain fashion and home retailer shared a snap on Instagram.

The floral design is in stark contrast to another best-seller right now…

This is the set for those that want to embrace all the elements of a cosy winter. The country-style tartan design screams cosy cabin vibes, perfect for cocooning on cold bleak, weekends.

Which style will you be sleeping under this winter?