Give your bed a Disney inspired makeover with the Primark Mickey Mouse bedding.

We never thought we’d be dying to share our bed with another couple, but Minnie and Mickey aren’t just any couple. The famous Disney duo is sprawled across Primark’s new bedding as part of the new Mickey Mouse homeware range.

Primark Mickey Mouse bedding

Primark has given the Disney classic a grown-up twist with a sophisticated colour palette. Dipping into the history books, Primark has re-created a retro version of Mickey and Minnie in black and navy.

Buy in-store: Mickey Mouse bedding, £14, Primark

But don’t fear, Minnie has been treated to a cloudy background of pale pink. With Mickey on one side and Minnie on the other, the only choice will be which character you choose to cuddle up with.

When a shot of the bedding appeared on Primark’s Instagram feed, it went down a storm with fans. In less than a day it clocked up 54,780 likes, that’s not to mention the 25,001 likes that the post clocked up on Primark’s dedicated homeware Instagram feed.

‘Home is where Disney is 😍’ commented one fan.

‘😍coming for mine at the weekend 😜Love Disney, keep it coming Primark!’ wrote another.

‘Omg I want this soooo much 💗💗’ gushed an eager Instagrammer.

Priced at £14 for a double-sized set of bedding we’re dashing to Primark this weekend. If you fancy completing the Disney inspired look in your bedroom Primark has bought out an entire Mickey mouse home accessory collection.

We’ve picked out a few of the highlights that we would love to get our hands-on.

Minnie Mouse jewellery holder

Keep your necklaces and earrings untangled and organised with Minnie Mouse’s help.

Hooks in front of a gold mesh frame are the perfect place to hang necklaces. While a row of punctures in parallel bars provide the perfect spot for earings.

Take a quick peek in the dangling Minnie Mouse mirror before leaving the house decked out in your finest jewellery.

Mickey Mouse plant pot

If you’re looking for a little Disney inspiration to get you through the day, then look no further than this little pot. A subtle nod to Mickey Mouse, the pot reads ‘If you dream it you can do it’, above a silhouette of our favourite mouse.

Mickey Mouse candleholder

Home is where Disney is. This tea-light holder is the perfect finishing touch to a cosy living room or bedroom.

Will you be adding a little Mickey Mouse magic to your home?