If you are looking to give your home an update to kick off the start of February, look no further than the Primark bedside table.

Take a look around H&M or Oliver Bonas at the moment and you’ll see that the trend for cane furniture is having a serious moment. Unfortunately, while we’d happily trade-in our current bedside table for a cane fronted version, our wallets weren’t keen on the idea.

However, this Primark bedside table is about to change all that. The whitewashed bedside table stands on four elegant wooden legs. It’s the cane drawer that elevates the bedside table in the style stakes.

Priced at just £18, the elegant table is a steal. We’re not the only ones to spot the stylish new addition to Primark’s expanding home range.

When images of the bedside table started popping up on the brands Instagram, shoppers went wild for it. One post on the Primark Home Instagram feed quickly clocked up 11,220 likes and 93 comments.

‘I need this table 👀✨✨’ commented one fan.

‘Now THAT’S a bit of me! 😍😍😍😍’ wrote another.

‘Love the table and all of it really ❤️,’ another Instagrammer chimed in.

While we’ve called it a bedside table you can style the table all over your home. If you don’t want to hide it away in your bedroom, show it off as a side table in the living room.

Buy in-store: Bedside table, £18, Primark

The table lends itself to a calm white or soothing grey colour scheme. It is perfect for adding texture and interest in a neutral home.

Alternatively, if you are a fan of colour don’t be afraid to team it with a blush pink or vibrant blue for a fresh modern look.

We’ll be teaming ours with the woven basket underneath because you can never have too much storage.