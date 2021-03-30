We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Here’s everything that’s new in at Oliver Bonas home for April 2021. Clearly, it’s officially time to spruce up your space for spring, and these top picks can help you do just that. We are talking about all things from lighting to planters and vases, storage solutions, gorgeous jute rugs and so much more.

Click to shop everything new in at Oliver Bonas home for yourself, or keep scrolling for our top picks.

New in at Oliver Bonas home for April

Malu Gold Metal Pendant Lamp Shade Small

This pendant shade will be sure to make a statement in a bedroom, living room or home office. It’s made of gold metal wire which has been woven into an oval shape, and it comes in your choice of small, medium or large. It gives us Mykonos boho vibes…

Buy now: Malu Gold Metal Pendant Lamp Shade Small, £29.50, Oliver Bonas

Happy Beaded Yellow Flower Cushion

This happy cushion will be sure to spruce up any otherwise neutral-coloured sofa, bed or even outdoor furniture. This fun cushion is mustard in colour and boasts a geometrical design. The thing we love the most is the beading which reads “happy” in gold. An easy way to brighten up a seat and make it that tad more inviting.

Buy now: Happy Beaded Yellow Flower Cushion, £29.50, Oliver Bonas

Mahina Pink Ceramic Desk & TableLamp

We love this table lamp for a desk or bedside table – either way, it’ll be sure to add some subtle colour to your space. You’ll need to find a lovely exposed bulb to use it with, and it has a handy rocker switch and plug. It also comes in brown, which would suit boho-style homes best.

Buy now: Mahina Pink Ceramic Desk & TableLamp, £39.50, Oliver Bonas

Hona Blue Fabric Drawer Organiser

Finally, some pretty-looking drawer storage. This one from Oliver Bonas can be used to separate your pants from your socks and your tights, while it features a pink palm tree print inside and it’s blue on the outside. It’s also adjustable so you can make the sections as small or large as you need, and it’s made from recycled plastic bottles.

Buy now: Hona Blue Fabric Drawer Organiser, £12.50, Oliver Bonas

Pink & Blue Stripe Double Seagrass Planter

How cute is this hanging planter? With enough space for two of your favourite plants to live, it’s made of seagrass and it’s woven. The bottom planter is a pink and orange mix, while the one at the top features blue, yellow and black colouring throughout. It’s great for all types of plants whether hanging or succulents, while we think this would look lovely in the corner of a hallway, kitchen or even bedroom…

Buy now: Pink & Blue Stripe Double Seagrass Planter, £14.50, Oliver Bonas

Jute Natural Brown Round Woven Mat

How lovely is this jute rug? Not just that, but it’s durable, too, so rest assured it won’t be wrecked if you are putting it in a high-traffic area. This decorative rug would look lovely anywhere in your home and it’s made of woven vegetable fibres, as well as handmade. When you compare it to similar jute rugs, it really is a bargain.

Buy now: Jute Natural Brown Round Woven Mat, £79.50, Oliver Bonas

Black Round Wall Mirror with Hidden Storage

A mirror with hidden storage behind? Genius! Great for smaller homes or if you have a teeny amount of storage space in your hallway or bathroom, this mirror can hide away things you don’t want to be seen. Think your toothbrush, toothpaste, any jewellery, hand sanitiser – and much more. Great for minimalist homes, too…

Buy now: Black Round Wall Mirror with Hidden Storage, £89.50, Oliver Bonas

Suelo Green Ceramic Plant Pot Medium

This very cute plant pot is perfect for housing your favourite plant – or the one you’ve managed to keep alive for the longest. It would alternatively make a lovely gift idea. It comes in both green and pink, while it sits on three plump feet. It’s ceramic and finished with a reactive glaze to make it shine.

Buy now: Suelo Green Ceramic Plant Pot Medium, £18, Oliver Bonas

Gold & Glass Green Arch Dressing Table Mirror

This space-savvy solution is an easy way to tidy up your dressing table – and a stylish one. It’s a mirror with added storage so that you can separate your face creams from your face brushes, your bracelets from your earrings and your eyeshadows from your concealers. You could even buy it to transform an empty surface into a dressing table.

Buy now: Gold & Glass Green Arch Dressing Table Mirror, £79.50, Oliver Bonas

Pika Green Glass Vase

Last but definitely not least on our Oliver Bonas wishlist is this gorgeous vase. Talk about making a statement, eh! It’s large with metallic gold detailing, it’s perfect for a big bouquet – dried or fresh – and it’s made of green glass. Treat yourself!

Buy now: Pika Green Glass Vase, £24.50, Oliver Bonas

