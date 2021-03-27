New in at Lakeland – our favourite Easter and eco picks for this month

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Here’s everything that’s new in at Lakeland this month, for Easter 2021. We are talking about all things baking and cooking, from Easter chocolate moulds to cookie cutters and more. That and lots of eco buys are new to the site this month, which are also Easter essentials in our eyes – a pizza peel to use with your pizza oven, eco firefighters to help start the BBQ and a bamboo plate set for eco-friendly picnics in the sunshine. For those who don’t know, you can order items online from Lakeland today with fast delivery, so you’ll be able to enjoy them very soon.

Click to shop everything new in at Lakeland for yourself, or keep scrolling for our seven top picks.

New in at Lakeland this month

12 Easter Chocolate Shapes Mould Gift Set

If you are doing some Easter baking with the kids, then these chocolate moulds can help add an Easter touch to your desserts. Use this mould to make your own Easter egg-shaped chocolates, and it comes complete with 40 bags and 40 stickers, so they can make some for family and friends to post through letterboxes. The mould can make 12 chocolates at once, but you can reuse it over and over again – and for years to come – and each egg mould has a different pattern. It’s also BPA-free and freezer safe, too.

6 Mini Easter Cookie Cutters

These Easter-themed cookie cutters will make baking biscuits and cookies for the family a breeze – for both you and the kids. Six come included in a pack, they are BPA-free and range in colours, while there are two bunny-shaped moulds, a carrot, a bell, a chick and an egg to choose from. Very fitting! You could also gift these in an Easter present if you are making someone a hamper.

Dalla Costa Tricolour Easter Pasta Shapes

Easter pasta? Yes, you read that right. The kids will love this as it’s all different colours, and shapes range from Easter eggs to bunnies. It also takes just five to seven minutes to cook, too. Buy now for their Easter lunch or dinner…

Ooni Aluminium Pizza Peel 30cm

If you are going to be dusting off that pizza oven of yours come Easter weekend, then you might need a pizza peel to make this an easier job – if you haven’t already got one in your arsenal, that is. This Ooni one is the best of the best. It’s stainless steel, heat resistant up to 500ºC and it has a long handle for easy use.

5 Lakeland Reusable Net Fruit and Vegetable Bags

For use in the supermarket while picking your fruit and veg or in your kitchen for storing it, these bags will come in handy whatever the situation. They come in a pack of five, they are all drawstring for easy closing and they are made from mesh to allow air circulation. You can pop them in the washing machine if need be, and they are very hardwearing. Ten times better (and definitely more hygienic) than using the single-use plastic bags available at supermarkets…

50 Kindwood Natural Firelighters

If you are firing up your BBQ over Easter weekend and need some eco-conscious help while doing so, then these natural firelighters can do the job at hand. They are made from 100 per cent recycled wood and vegetable wax, while a total of 50 come in one bag. You can use them in your BBQ, pizza oven, chimenea or firepit, and they have an odourless burn time of 8-10 minutes. We suggest stocking now up for the summer…

Woodland Trust Picnic Bundle

Yess, a pretty picnic set! If you have lots of day trips planned for spring and summer but you hate the idea of using single-use plastic to eat off, then you need to invest in a bamboo picnic set to take with you to the beach or the local park. It’s completely eco-friendly as it’s reusable time and time again, and it’s made of bamboo. Included in the set comes four plates, four bowls and four tumblers. All featuring a decorative pattern, too. Also, £1.50 from each sale is donated to the Woodland Trust.

