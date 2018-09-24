The new Loaf lighting collection is full of bright ideas for your home

There's no such thing as too much lighting, so let the shopping begin...

The days may be drawing in, but Loaf’s pretty new lighting collection has arrived just in time to brighten up our autumn. Best known for its sumptuous sofas and bold bedsteads the brand has extended its offering to include a range of pendant and wall lights as well as table and floor lamps.

Make lighting work for you: Home office lighting ideas to brighten up your work space

Here are some of the high-lights (sorry, we couldn’t resist).

Free up your bedside table for your favourite reads and that all important cup of coffee, with the Raindrop Wall Light. This hand-blown glass pendant will also look très chic in your living room.

Buy Now: Raindrop Wall Light, £75

Low-level lighting is perfect for creating an intimate environment. The Puddle Pendant does just this, making mealtimes a cosier affair. The vintage-style bronze ceiling rose is also great for rooms that straddle the line between period and modern.

Buy Now: Puddle Pendant Light, £95

Tripod floor lamps are all the rage, and we’ve fallen hard for the dark pewter finish on the Hat Trick Floor Lamp. Order with the natural Hessian shade or without to personalise your lighting look.

Buy Now: Hat Trick Floor Lamp, £295

The Scandi-inspired Downtime Floor Lamp gives off lovely mellow lighting. Landing at the end of September, be one of the first to secure it by pre-ordering now.

Buy Now: Downtime Floor Lamp, £225

Available in both brass (pictured) and white, the Biblio Table Lamp is both stylish and functional. The pewter stem is adjustable, so the light travels with you wherever you are in the room. According to the brand, a similar model to this was spotted in a New York public library – perfect if you’re looking to give your home a nod to Manhattan loft living.

Buy Now: Biblio Lamp, £145

With its hand-blown glass base and pleated shade that comes in a variety of colours, the Medium Flute Table Lamp will blend seamlessly into any interiors scheme. The timeless design also means you can add it to your list of investment pieces.

Buy Now: Medium Flute Table Lamp, £135

Create a smart home: Four clever ways of lighting your home this autumn

Now all that’s left to do is select the accompanying bulbs. Choices, choices.