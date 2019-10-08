The mighty discount store has never failed to emulate fashion trends with ease. It seems Primark home accessories are now matching the same prowess as big names in the design world, for home decor trends.

When we first received a preview of Primark’s new Luxe Living collection here Ideal Home HQ we had to do a double take. Could it really be? This totally on-trend homeware collection is Primark?

Embracing the trend for this season’s jewel tones the collection of cushions, throws and more all star in richly saturated colours.

Even faux sheepskin rugs are available in rich plum and sapphire blue in this fashion forward new range.

New on-trend Primark home accessories

Move over neutral shades, this season thanks to the Eclectic Glamour trend it’s all about bold and rich hues – to surprise and delight. There’s no need to feel excluded from this latest trend, if you don’t wish to take walls to the dark side – you can introduce the same brooding shades with simple home accessories.

The new homeware range boasts cushions, throws, rugs, bedding and decorative home accessories. helping to introduce these new season shades without the cost and commitment of decorating.

Primark’s selection of velvet-effect cushions in an array of jewel tones including sapphire blue, ruby red, amethyst purple, citrine yellow and emerald green. Added decadent features include tassel trims and metallic geo stencilling.

The cushions may look high-end designer, but from only £7 each they certainly don’t cost it.

These sumptuous shades work seamlessly with the brass and gold tones of the other Luxe Living accessories – THAT new bar cart included.

The plush faux fur sheepskin rugs are £10.

Primark encourages shoppers to, ‘inject a dose of colour with our latest collection of jewel tones 💜’. The post, shared only 21 hours ago, has already attracted 7,730 likes and 70 comments. Of those are:

‘Stunning colours 😍’ says one fan.

Another boldly writing, ‘When everyone is decorating houses like the instagramers in white and silver… Primark comes with bold dark colors! ♥️’.

‘Just stunning, so stylish you’ve just got it perfect Primark xxxxx 💕💕💕💕’.

We agree with all the praise this new collection is receiving – we want it all!

Shop the new collection in stores now!