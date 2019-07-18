Rise and shine with Dunelm’s fabulous new rainbow bedding

Dunelm are making fans’ dreams come true with this new rainbow bedding. Brand ‘New in’ this week, the happy rainbow print design is guaranteed to make us rise and shine, quite literally.

Sure to make waking up in the mornings feel a little brighter, this vibrant duvet set is primed to be a best-seller.

Shoppers have been beaming with joy at the mere sight of this new bedding…

New Rainbow bedding

Dunelm shared this happy snap with fans over on its Instagram page, attracting over 1k likes. The comments of adoration have been flooding in, 72 and counting, those consisting of the following…

‘Omg 😮 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 I need/want/need/would really LOVE this bedding!!!! 😳😍😍🤞🏼’.

‘oh. My. God. 🌈’.

‘Neeeeeed this bedding! 🌈’.

You get the gist, it seems there’s a NEED for this joyful rainbow bedding in a lot of peoples lives.

The colourful rainbow stripes beam across a crisp white background. More than just good looks, this new rainbow bedding boasts a cotton mix with 180 thread count. Available in either standard single or double sizes.

Buy now: Rainbow Bedding, from £10, Dunelm

If rainbow bedding is not enough to get your colour fix, the new collection also features a new rainbow wallpaper.

New Dunelm rainbow wallpaper

More aimed at the kids than us grown-ups (but no judgement here if you use it in your own rooms) this wallpaper is filled with cheery rainbow prints.

The adorable wallpaper has a matt finish decorated with multicoloured rainbow print designs, with colourful rain drops – because without a little rain we would never see rainbows.

Buy now: Over The Rainbow Wallpaper, £14 per roll, Dunelm

Will you be decorating your room with sunny rainbows?