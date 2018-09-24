Give homes a new season update for less with these Very stylish buys

Looking to update your home for less, but still want a designer look? Look no further than our ' New in' buys this week at Very

From stylish black accessories to elegant furniture pieces to add a glam, polished look to any decor, these buys are great design value.

We’ve teamed our latest Ideal Home star buys with their designer doppelgangers, to show your budget doesn’t have to limit your style.

These ‘ideals’ and ‘great deals’ speak for themselves.

Can you even spot the difference?

The lamp

The new Bailey table lamp has a very similar vibe to the Beat lamp, by iconic designer Tom Dixon. The contemporary black bases with brass accents are both great for adding a sophisticated edge to your decor.

Ideal: Beat Table Light Black, £420, Tom Dixon

Great deal: Ideal Home Bailey Table lamp, £34.99, Very

The Cushion

The shops are awash with warm terracotta tones right now – both in fashion and interiors. Add a splash of this new season colour to your living room with the simple addition of either of these spiced orange cushions.

Ideal: Agra Cushion, £35, John Lewis

Great deal: Ideal Home Mayan Cushion, £19.99, Very

The sofa

Velvet is THE fabric of choice for 2018, carrying through to 2019 for sure! The trend for bold, rich coloured velvet furniture pieces is strong but so often we get scared to invest in big furniture pieces in daring colours! Why not meet the trend half way, choose velvet but in a timeless grey.

Still desire more colour? Pair this timeless sofa with a co-coordinating coloured velvet armchair – to make a real style statement.

Ideal: Patrick Two Seat Sofa in Smart Velvet-Thatch, £2,190, Sofa.com

Great deal: Ideal Home Grace Fabric 3 Seater Sofa, £599, Very

The rug

All it takes is a rug to totally transform the feel of a room. Inject a global vibe into your home with either of these statement Aztec-inspired designs. The black background gives the designs a different identity to the more traditional Berber rugs. On our Calandre design the fringed edge adds further texture to compliment the shaggy pile.

Ideal: Zenata Rug, £1,200, Oka

Great deal: Ideal Home Calandre Fringed Rug, £59.99, Very

Happy shopping the look for less.