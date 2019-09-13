The industrial look has become one of those perennial trends that comes back every year. We love it because you don’t need a converted warehouse or loft apartment; you can inject some tough love into any kind of home. Bare bulbs, metal framed furniture and reclaimed style wood have all become key cornerstones of the look that wouldn’t look out of place in a 2-bed semi.

The glam new twist from Next’s Fusion range is the update we’ve been waiting for. They key is black accents – Next have teamed salvage style with a hit of chic ‘Scandi Noir’. Pairing natural materials with a charcoal finish, the collection’s hero pieces have given classic industrial style a luxe makeover.

We think the Jefferson ladder shelf is a star player in the collection. Retaining all the rustic textured charm of reclaimed wood but with a charcoal finish to give it a smart edge. The practical storage is also the perfect place for creating a styled-up display, with baskets, frames, books and trailing plants.

Buy now: Jefferson Ladder Shelf, £399, Next

The edgy but affordable Jefferson side table with metal frame and leather studded magazine pouch is a sleek and stylish combination that’s giving us some serious Danish design vibes.

Buy now: Jefferson Black side table, £70, Next

Here at Ideal Home, we believe black accents can work magic to smarten up a neutral scheme by giving the space definition.

Did you know Next even have their own paint range? Smiley Jack matt emulsion is the maxed-out way to use black accents. Creating a striking backdrop for a gallery wall it’s also the perfect for highlighting tan leather sofas and chairs or luxe jewel toned velvet.

Buy now: Smiley Jack emulsion, £20 for 2.5ltr, Next

Freshen up your cushion arrangement with the Velvet tasseled cushion. The plush fabric teamed with a soft, black finish will work wonders with a line-up of global-inspired cushions in natural materials and super-textured knotted and tufted designs, fluffy Berber style cushions, punctuating a pastel or pared-back monochrome palette.

Buy now: Velvet Tassel cushion, £12, Next

