Looking for quick and easy way to transform your home this weekend? How about an imaginative under stairs play area to please little ones.

With a lick of paint – could be leftover paint even – and a little imagination, it only takes a weekend to realise the full potential of what is often a storage space for clutter.

The paint experts at Dulux demonstrate how using bold colours and geometric shapes, you can completely transform an under stairs cupboard into a snug hideaway for children. This one even has features a soft linen curtain that keeps it concealed when playtime is over.

Forgot notions of Harry Potter in his sad little cupboard, this is one under stairs playroom all kids are sure to love!

Easy to do – under stairs play area

What you will need

Sandpaper & cleaning cloth

Paint from colour palette

Stirring stick

Roller and tray

Tape measure and pencil

String and chalk

Masking tape

Step 1. Prep! Start by clearing out the space, a great way to continue the decluttering process. Use Polycell Polyfilla to fill any cracks or holes in the surfaces you’re painting, then gently sand and clean before leaving to dry. Next, give everything a base coat of White Cotton and allow to dry.

Step 2. Mark up your shapes. Try using Dulux’s handy string-and chalk technique – as seen on the video below…

When happy with the lines mask off the first shape. The experts advise ‘Seal the inside edges of the tape by painting over them with White Cotton, allow to dry and fill in with your first colour’.

Step 3. Remove the tape from the first shape, then mask off the next one and repeat with the second colour.

Step 4. Remove the tape from the second shape, then mask off the final one and repeat with the third colour. Allow to dry, then remove the tape. All that’s left to do now is call the kids…it’s playtime!

The fun palette provides a cheery backdrop that’s sure to encourage learning and creativity. These colours, all from the Dulux range, are a whimsical combination of Dusted Fondant, Banana Split and White Cotton on the walls.

To add to finishing decorative touches simply add shelving laden with books. Furnish with plump cushions to offer maximum comfort for relaxing.

Why not dress the space with festoon lighting and soft toys to create a nook they can really call their own.