Pantone’s colour of the year 2022 has been announced as Very Peri – a blue with a violet red undertone. For the first time ever, Pantone has created a brand new paint tone this year, marking new beginnings and changes afoot.

Paint trends that we’ve seen setting the tone for 2022 so far have been dominated by calming chalky greens and blue skies. So this intriguing blend of calming blue and stimulating red offers something very different.

Pantone Colour of the Year 2022

Last year, the global colour authority had two colours of the year: grey and yellow. This prompted an explosion of grey and yellow living room ideas up and down the country.

Pantone describes the colour of the year 2022 as a dynamic periwinkle blue hue with a vivifying violet red undertone. Check out the exact shade on Pantone’s website.

‘Blending the faithfulness and constancy of blue with the energy and excitement of red, this happiest and warmest of all the blue hues introduces an empowering mix of newness,’ says Pantone.

The colour experts add that it exudes ‘a carefree confidence’ and ‘a daring curiosity that animates our creative spirit.’ This, Pantone says, means this hopeful tone will help us as we rewrite our lives.

Very Peri reflects the zeitgeist and as soon as it’s set, it trickles down into the world of interiors. It’s the colour we’ll be painting our walls, and we’ll also see more violet homeware accessories.

How is Pantone’s colour of the year decided?

Every year, colour experts at Pantone get together for a meeting and analyse new colour influences. They predict which colour is going to be big in the world of interior design for the year ahead.

Pantone colour of the year for the last 10 years

Over the years, the Pantone Color Institue has chosen everything from vibrant orange to pale aqua blue as the colour of the year. In 2021 and 2016, it selected two colours.

2021 Ultimate Grey and Illuminating – neutral grey and bright yellow 2020 Classic Blue – rich blue 2019 Living Coral – bright coral 2018 Ultra Violet – deep purple 2017 Greenery – bright green 2016 Rose Quartz and Serenity – pink and blue 2015 Marsala – an earthy red wine 2014 Radiant Orchid – vibrant pink 2013 Emerald – green 2012 Tangerine Tango – orange

A Pantone mug, at Amazon or a phone case makes for a great Christmas present for colour lovers in your life. Perhaps you’re ahead of the curve and already have some purple in your home or now feel inspired to add a splash of colour.

If you’re already considering painting a wall in your home purple, then what are you waiting for?

Where would you use this paint colour in your home?