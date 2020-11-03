We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Current circumstances have turned our gardens into a year-round essential. If you are hoping to host friends and family in your garden here are some of the best patio heater deals to keep you warm this winter.

Patio heaters come in a range of forms. Traditional patio heaters are usually powered by electricity or gas. They can be turned on with the flick of a switch, or lit very easily.

However, with the festive season almost upon us a fire pit or log burning chiminea can provide warmth and atmosphere to an outdoor setting. Read on for our round-up of the best patio heater deals.

Patio heater deals

Arwen Nature Double Paraffin Patio Heater – Was £79.99, NOW £74.99

This small heater will sit neatly on a tabletop. Perfect if you have a small garden or are looking to heat a greenhouse. The heater uses propane. Once lit it has the heat equivalent of a 600 watt electrical heater and will heat an area of 5 meters squared. The heater is currently on offer for £74.99 from £79.99.

View deal: Arwen Nature Double Paraffin Patio Heater, Was £79.99, NOW £74.99, Wayfair

Chiminea – Was £132.99, £115.99

If you’re looking for a unique and safe way to celebrate the run up to Christmas this year a chiminea is a great option. The sleek, clean lines of this chiminea will sit discreetly in the garden. You will also get that gorgeous christmas-y log fire smell. Pick one up for just £115.99 in the Wayfair sale.

View deal: Chiminea, Was £132.99, NOW £115.99, Wayfair

Mithras Fire Pit – Was £159.99, NOW £141.99

Fire pits aren’t just for summer villas and Love Island. Create a cosy gathering spot in your garden this winter with this Mithras fire pit from Wayfair. It is currently on sale for £141.99 and going fast. So pick one up while you still can.

View deal: Mithras Fire Pit, Was £159.99, NOW £141.99, Wayfair

Yelite Outdoor Patio Heater – Was £42.99, NOW £37.99

The Yelite patio heater is perfect for those looking for a simple heater that you can turn on with the flick of a switch. The floor-standing heater is electric and can heat a massive area of 20 square meters. It is currently on offer with 12 per cent off at £37.99.

View deal: Yelite Outdoor Patio Heater, Was £42.99, NOW £37.99, Amazon

Will you be keeping warm outside this winter with one of these bargains?