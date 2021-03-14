We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Wow, wow, wow! Those were our first thoughts when we spotted Phil Neville’s six-bedroom house, which is on the market for £5.25 million (cough, cough!). We use the word ‘house’ lightly, too, as this sprawling property in Manchester’s Hale has more than a few impressive features that you won’t find in your everyday home.

Football manager and former player Phil Neville has also been appointed head coach of Inter Miami, the MLS franchise owned by David Beckham, so it’s safe to say that we’re expecting big things from this star’s pad.

Want to see why this place made us double-take?

Phil Neville’s house

Exterior

This modern house mixes red brick with modern black window frames and a sweeping driveway that leads to an underground garage for, you know, all of your cars! While we’re on the subject of cars, there’s also an electric car charging station so you can make sure your vehicle is all charged up before you head out.

At the back of the house, you’ll find beautifully landscaped gardens with raised decking areas – perfect for sunbathing and topping up your tan.

Family room

Gleaming glossy floors, swish grey furnishings and sparkly light fittings are all part of Phil Neville’s interior taste. Walk to the right, past the wall (where you can see framed photos of Phil’s footballing days) and you’ll find the kitchen, which has a huge island and breakfast bar.

Luxurious as it is, it’s the lower level where you’ll find some of the more impressive features, and you can access this via a fully automatic passenger lift. Yes, you heard right, this house has it’s very own lift to take you between floors!

Bedroom

We’ll head upstairs first, where you can choose from six bedrooms, all of which are equally luxurious. This one, for example, comes with bundles of space, while fitted cabinetry provides plenty of storage. The upholstered headboard screams luxury and that arched window adds a sense of grandeur to the room.

Games room

Downstairs is clearly where the fun has been had, with a full-on leisure complex! The first thing you’ll notice about this room is the table tennis table and pool table, but there’s also an air hockey table and putting machine too!

It’s a real boys’ den, with the walls decorated with an array of framed shirts from the world of football – you’ll find former Manchester United and ‘Class of ‘92’ teammates David Beckham, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt and brother Gary Neville on there as well.

The wall also features England and Everton jerseys, as well as a framed boxing glove.

Cinema room

The entertainment doesn’t end there though. You’ll also find this luxurious cinema room where you can watch sport to your heart’s content – or, if you’re like us, interior design and property shows!

Swimming pool

Fitness will be a big part of Phil Neville’s schedule and he wouldn’t have to venture far to get a workout as this house comes with its own indoor swimming pool and enormous private gym. If relaxing is more your scene, you may prefer to enjoy the sauna, steam room and hot tub.

We told you this house came with all the trimmings, and if those aren’t enough to convince you, how about the fact it comes with its own panic room fitted with steel-lined walls and a steel door?

You’ll find Phil Neville’s home up for sale with Gascoigne Halman at Rightmove .

