Today Pinterest reveals its new shopping initiative. And what could be better than being able to shop directly from the source of the inspiration.

While wandering around to browse the aisles of our favourite stores isn’t possible (without a lot of restrictive measures), shoppers are increasingly seeking alternatives. From the likes of shopping apps to social media platforms and Pinterest – we’re on the look out for new inspiration.

The percent of Pinners engaging with shopping surfaces on Pinterest has grown 80 per cent in the past six months. Hence the new launch to fulfil that shopping fix!

Pinterest is announcing new ways UK Pinners can shop right from Pins, on boards and from search. Here’s a break down of the new features…

New Pinterest: Shop from search

Launching today, a new shop section will appear on search. This functionality will make it easy to shop in-stock products from a range of retailers when searching for terms such as “office decor”, and “kitchen remodel”. Pinterest has also added price and brand filters to the experience, to ensure all budgets and needs are catered for.

Shop from a board

When a Pinner visits their home decor board, they’ll now see a Shop section. This shows products from or inspired by the Pins on their created board. Just as if a shopping list has been curated based on the boards they’ve created. Pinners will see in-stock products based on what they’ve been saving for each room.

Shop from Pins

Pinterest has made updates to visual search to make more products shoppable within Pins. Simply click “shop similar” to discover related in-stock products, based on the style you’ve been coveting on your board.

Shopping Spotlights

Shopping spotlights introduce shoppable inspiration to Pinners based on insights and experts. This smart tool is like your favourite home magazine brought to life right on the search tab. Shopping spotlights are curated, which means the content is high-quality and fresh. Watch this space for an Ideal Home edit!

Shopping in Lens

Shopping with Lens connects real-world, offline inspiration to online ideas that are Shoppable on Pinterest, powered by visual search. Pinners can use the camera to search their surroundings and find shoppable products as a result. Get the look brought to life.

The new features aim to make shopping easier for consumers and help retailers of all sizes get discovered!

