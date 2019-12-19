The song ‘Rocking Around the Christmas Tree’ is set to become quite literal thanks to Poundland’s bauble speaker.

Add more than a little jingle to your decorating scheme with this wireless Bluetooth speaker decoration. Cleverly disguised as a regular bauble this decoration is sure to get the party started.

Listen to all the classic Christmas hits with this fabulous festive find for only £2…

Poundland’s bauble speaker

Poundland’s Bluetooth Wireless Christmas Baubles are just £2! Sadly they are not available to bulk buy online, but they are in stores right now. The online store can help you locate details of your nearest store, to at least help with tracking them down.

To see how the Hot Bluetooth Bauble Speakers compare on price, although there really is no competition, eBay have the very same Hot design for £14.99. On the eBay site informs us the speaker is rechargeable with a 3 Watt speaker.

B&Q have a similar one for £8, but that’s still obviously way more than Poundland’s version.

The clever, compact baubles are asking to be attached to the Christmas tree. Available in a sleek silver, glorious gold and festive red there’s a bauble speaker to suit all trees.

The smart speakers use Bluetooth wireless technology to play the music. Bluetooth is used for exchanging data from mobile devices over short distances.

The compact and highly-affordable baubles are perfect as secret Santa gifts and stockings. Who doesn’t love music after all? Give the gift of Spotify seasonal playlist to really make these baubles jingle.

Ensure the bauble speaker is in good company with Poundland’s selection of fabulous decorations. From a games console controller (above) to funky headphones there are plenty of tech-tastic decorations – and all just £1!

Good old Poundland, giving us bargains to boogie this Christmas.