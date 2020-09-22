Poundland has treated us to another must-have home accessory, that is popping up all over Instagram. Shoppers are raving about the Poundland hand ornaments that we can’t wait to get our hands on.
Social media has been buzzing with love for these cheeky hand ornaments. When a photo of the accessory in high-shine black appeared on Poundland’s Instagram last week, it quickly clocked up 1,385 likes.
Poundland hand ornaments
Fans were cooing over the designer look-a-like ornaments. ‘I got 👌🏽 in black! I absolutely love it!!,’ wrote one shopper.
‘Omgosh I need these ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️’ commented another.
Images of the Poundland hands have been popping up on other feeds across Instagram. One Instagrammer posted a photo of the metallic gold versions on her feed, captioned: ‘This is a public service announcement – These huge hands are currently for sale in @poundland for £2 each!!! Yes, £2!! Yes, the pound shop!!’
‘Little stars you 👌🏿✌🏿 These little fellas starred on @poundland page and I feel strangely proud of them 😂 well done little bargains, well done,’ another fan captioned a shot of her matching hand ornaments.
Living up to the Instagram hype, the hand ornaments are available in three colours – gold, silver and high-shine black. They come in a range of positions, from the ‘Ok’ hand gesture to the peace sign.
But as the Instagrammer above said, one of the best parts about them is that they are just £2 each! Before you crack a joke about something at Poundland costing £2, just take a look at these designer-look ornaments. All jokes aside, this is a bargain you’d be daft to pass up.
Similar metallic versions at Wayfair or Audenza can cost upwards of £12. That is six times the price of the Poundland version, you could buy almost the entire range Poundland hand ornament range at that rate.
Buy in store: Hand ornaments, £2, Poundland
The hands look incredible styled as part of a curated shelf or as a focal point in a hallway.
Where will you style yours?