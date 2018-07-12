Hot off the press, we present a preview of Aldi's tropical Specialbuys collection – coming soon

Take your home to new tropical heights this summer with the help of Aldi’s Summer Tropics home range. Bring the tropical trend to life indoors with the help of palm leaves, pineapples and flamingos.

This stylish collection features everything from cushions to bedding, to give homes a trendy summer refresh that’s hot, hot, hot!

Keep up to date with the latest buys: Aldi Specialbuys to add to your shopping list this week

We’re loving the totally tropical vibes of these up-and-coming Specialbuys. Available to pre-order online from 22nd July and buy in stores from 26th July. Be quick, because as with all Specialbuys once they’re gone, they’re gone.

Check out a sneaky preview here…

The tropical bedding

Bring the beauty of the outdoors in with this bold Summer Tropics Duvet set. The vivid blue ground with the colourful floral pattern adds an exotic feel to any bedroom decor.

Available from a double for just 12.99. Each polycotton set includes a duvet and two pillow cases. Style at a price like that will help you sleep easy.

Want a bedding refresh but not a complete overhaul? Try layering the Tropical Bed Spread. At £24.99 it’s an affordable way to transform a bedroom.

The tropical cushions

Make a bold statement with these fab cushions. The new collection features every hot summer print – Toucan, Tropicana, Flamingo, Pineapple and Tropics prints.

Amazing value at only £6.99 each, these cotton linen blend cushions are perfect for dressing up armchairs, sofas and beds.



Which to choose? Decisions, decisions. With all the designs being key motifs this summer, why not mix and match to create a trendy tropical haven in your home?

The decorative doormats

Who wouldn’t want a house run on unicorn power? Unicorns still reign supreme this season. Aldi are backing that trend with this quirky colourful doormat.

Video Of The Week Video Of The Week

Fancy a flamingo instead? Brilliant these fab designs are Washable Door Mats, £2.99. The ability to wash them clean ensures they last longer, and therefore even better value for money.

Shut the front door… Aldi’s Summer Tropics Coir Mats are only £3.99! In addition to the washable doormats (the watermelon above), there’s a whole host of coir designs – including the cool cacti seen above.

Anyone else racing down the their local Aldi on Sunday