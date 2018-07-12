First look: Flamingo cushions and tropical print bedding at Aldi!

Tamara Kelly
By

Hot off the press, we present a preview of Aldi's tropical Specialbuys collection – coming soon

Take your home to new tropical heights this summer with the help of Aldi’s Summer Tropics home range. Bring the tropical trend to life indoors with the help of palm leaves, pineapples and flamingos.

This stylish collection features everything from cushions to bedding, to give homes a trendy summer refresh that’s hot, hot, hot!

Keep up to date with the latest buys: Aldi Specialbuys to add to your shopping list this week

We’re loving the totally tropical vibes of these up-and-coming Specialbuys.  Available to pre-order online from 22nd July and buy in stores from 26th July. Be quick, because as with all Specialbuys once they’re gone, they’re gone.

Check out a sneaky preview here…

The tropical bedding

Aldi tropical homeware

Bring the beauty of the outdoors in with this bold Summer Tropics Duvet set. The vivid blue ground with the colourful floral pattern adds an exotic feel to any bedroom decor.

Available from a double for just 12.99. Each polycotton set includes a duvet and two pillow cases. Style at a price like that will help you sleep easy.

Aldi tropical homeware

Want a bedding refresh but not a complete overhaul? Try layering the Tropical Bed Spread. At £24.99 it’s an affordable way to transform a bedroom.

The tropical cushions

Aldi tropical homeware

Make a bold statement with these fab cushions. The new collection features every hot summer print –  Toucan, Tropicana, Flamingo, Pineapple and Tropics prints.

Amazing value at only £6.99 each, these cotton linen blend cushions are perfect for dressing up armchairs, sofas and beds.
Aldi tropical homeware

Which to choose? Decisions, decisions. With all the designs being key motifs this summer, why not mix and match to create a trendy tropical haven in your home?

The decorative doormats

Aldi tropical homeware

Who wouldn’t want a house run on unicorn power? Unicorns still reign supreme this season. Aldi are backing that trend with this quirky colourful doormat.

Fancy a flamingo instead? Brilliant these fab designs are Washable Door Mats, £2.99. The ability to wash them clean ensures they last longer, and therefore even better value for money.

Aldi tropical homeware

Shut the front door… Aldi’s Summer Tropics Coir Mats are only £3.99! In addition to the washable doormats (the watermelon above), there’s a whole host of coir designs – including the cool cacti seen above.

Related: Could the new Primark Friends range BE more fabulous for fans?

Anyone else racing down the their local Aldi on Sunday

Ideal Home loves...

Decking with outdoor shower and stool

Urban garden ideas
Conservatories | Conservatory decorating ideas | PHOTO GALLERY | Housetohome.co.uk

10 ways to update your conservatory
Feminine hallway with butterfly motif | Unforgerttable hallways | Hallways | PHOTO GALLERY | Livingetc | Housetohome.co.uk

How to make an unforgettable first impression
Refresh your living room with spring colour

Easy living room updates you can do in a weekend
Dramatic dining room | Dining room decorating ideas | Monochrome designs | PHOTO GALLERY | Housetohome

Add drama to your dining room in 5 steps
Sewing room

7 lovely sewing rooms to make you stitch with a smile