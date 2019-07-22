Primark are always so switched on to the latest trends (pun intended!). These tropical Primark fairy lights are no exception.

The simple, yet spectacular leaf string lights are proving a bit hit with shoppers.

Must-have tropical Primark fairy lights

Primark shared the fabulous fairy lights over on Instagram, where they were met with over 8k likes and 70 comments in a matter of hours. The joyous comments speak for themselves;

‘I am loving those fairy lights 😍 I can never find things like them near me!’.

‘Need these lights so badly Xxx’.

‘Omg I want these lights’.

‘Love the mirror and the lights 💕💕💕’.

‘Pay Day can not come quick enough..I want so many things ❤️💖’.

Seen styled up by the in-house team Primark gave shoppers advice on how best to use them too. ‘Top tip: complete the look by jazzing up your mirrors with botanical accessories and super-cute fairy lights 🌿’.

The bold Monstera leaf lights are just the thing to add a tropical touch to our homes, without going OTT with the bold tropicana look. Draped over a mirror they provide just enough of a tropical touch, to illuminate an existing decor.

The official name is Monstera deliciosa. A species of flowering plant native to tropical forests of southern Mexico. Most commonly know to you and I as the Swiss Cheese plant, a fashionable large leaf plant that was oh-so-popular in the 70’s.

As we see a retro resurgence the cheese plant is once again the height of fashion.

Video Of The Week

We’d happily drape a set of these fun lights over a drinks trolley and host cocktail hour in style. Here the trolley is styled with fruit themed fairy lights, which is pretty adapt for cocktail hour too!

Sadly not available online, this affordable accessory is only available in stores.

To find these fabulous leaf lights in your nearest store you’ll need the product code: 1701601.